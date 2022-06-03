Dynasty Watch: Must Buy RBs (Video)

RotoWire Partners
Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
June 3, 2022

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Joe Dolan (FantasyPoints.com) and Alan Seslowsky discuss the best running backs to target in your dynasty league. Other topics explored in this episode include 

🟢 Rookie Stashes 

🟢 Best way to build your dynasty team 

🟢 Sleepers and Busts for 2022 + more

The first 25 minutes of the episode is the amazing story of Joe's journey into fantasy football as a business. Our main topic starts at 25 min mark. 

💡 Watching Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video to watch on the RotoWire Youtube page. There you can skip and fast forward as needed. 

🎙 Prefer to listen to the podcast version? You can hear THIS EPISODE in the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast Feed. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
