2023 King’s Classic Recap

Wow! I had an amazing weekend. I hung out with nearly 1,000 fantasy football fanatics. Also, I represented Rotowire at the Fantasy Football Expo. At the Expo, I discussed fantasy football strategy on a few expert panels with some of the titans in the industry. It was truly a humbling experience. As great as that was, participating in the King's Classic draft and auction have been the highlight of each of my last six fantasy football seasons.

In last week's King's Classic preview article , I went over the participants and league particulars. I will break down my strategy and results from both the snake draft and the auction. Otherwise, the key things to be aware of are: 1) These are 14 team leagues. 2) We use PPR scoring. 3) In addition to one QB, two RBs, three WRs and one TE, we have three (3) flex (RB-WR-TE) positions.

Auction League Strategy and Results

Live auctions have the feel of a poker game, plus they let personalities shine. We had five really big personalities in this room. That kept the auction lively despite the business we were there to accomplish. At the end of the auction, the adrenaline wore off, and I was toast!

The Auction Room!

My strategy had a few layers to it. It was a priority that I kept my spending to less than 10 dollars on both my starting QB and TE. I also did not want to pay more than 30 dollars for any player. Finally I wanted to avoid filling my bench with one dollar players unless it was on a player I wanted. This strategy would allow me to have starting level depth at the eight roster spots where I can start a RB or WR each week. The hope was that I would also have a mid-range QB and TE.

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields were the first two QBs auctioned. Both went for around 20 dollars. Based on that, I made the assumption the top-eight consensus QBs would all go for about the same amount. Usually Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen are more valuable than the next tier. It appeared that the participants were unwilling to spend much more than 20 dollars on any QB. Based on all of my earlier drafting, I was able to infer that the 20 dollar tier would be comprised of eight QBs. The last QB in that tier would likely be Trevor Lawrence.

So, how do I get my starting QB for less than $10? And how do I get a QB that I feel can help me compete? Fortunately, I believe that Deshaun Watson will regain his form from a few years ago. In addition, Watson has given fantasy managers enough cause for hesitation that he'll be considered a lesser option. Again, with Mahomes and Fields off the board, it was my turn to nominate. Boom! I threw out Watson's name for auction. After a few bids, I called out seven dollars. Going once. Going twice. Sold! I now had a QB who could compete with a price tag almost 13 dollars cheaper than the rest of the top options.

Everyone in the King's Classic takes two QBs. It's just a nuance of the league. And with there never being a viable waiver wire, it's best to get a QB with job security. Knowing he has a different bye week than Watson, I added Jordan Love. If nothing else, he's an unquestioned starter.

With Bob Harris of Football Diehards



Running Back

This was going to be tricky! With 14 teams and each needing two starting RBs and many teams looking for more, scarcity was going to be a problem. Throw in the fact that I was determined to spend less than 30 dollars on any player, and I was not getting a top-14 RB.

Fortunately, the highest-priced players are typically nominated early. As a result, many of the participants lose a lot of bankroll early on. However, the scarcity of RBs could still result in desperation spending on the second-tier RBs. That led me to enter the bidding on any good RB who was nominated. Also, when I was set to nominate, I made it a point to nominate RBs I was considering.

I ended up with four RBs. I need to start two each week. When all are healthy, I can flex the other two. If injury and or bye weeks occur, I just need two to be available at a time. Three of my RBs should have substantial workloads. My first addition was Aaron Jones for 26 dollars. Then, Cam Akers ($18) and James Conner ($22) gave me three lead RBs. I saved money by adding Antonio Gibson ($11), who as a third-down RB, is a solid PPR option.

Corey Parson of Bettor Network



Wide Receiver

The strategy at wide receiver was similar to the one I used at running back. Don't overspend. Get a lot of starting-caliber depth. I also wanted to get at least two WRs who are the No. 1 targets on their own team.

With many of the top WRs going for at least $40, I was anxious to see how the next tier of receivers would be priced. I was pleased that I met my goal of getting a pair of affordable alpha receivers. Both Amari Cooper and DJ Moore landed on my squad at $27 each. As my No. 3, I felt that Chris Godwin ($18) was an excellent value. Nobody's excited about the Buccaneers' QB situation. But Godwin is a year removed from his 2021 ACL injury. Running many of his routes in the short and intermediate areas of the field, he should retain a high-scoring floor. At WR4 and WR5 JuJu Smith-Schuster and Treylon Burks ($11 each). Both should see enough volume to provide me with at least flex value. (please keep scrolling)

On the big board!

Tight End

As mentioned earlier, spending less than $10 on a tight end was a priority. I didn't want to shop in the bargain bin, but if I had to, I was prepared to do so. When any of the top-nine TEs were nominated, I would bid on each. Once I gave a bid of nine dollars, I was out. Fortunately, Evan Engram ($9) was not bid up further than my final bid.

Knowing tight ends get injured, but we also can flex them in this league, I added a couple cheaper options. Cole Kmet ($3) has had periods of success. If the Chicago offense takes off, he could help my team. Also, Jake Ferguson ($1) plays with Dak Prescott, who always seems to make his tight end fantasy relevant.



Final Word

Now we play the games! Each of my strategies worked in the auction. We'll find out if the plan was the correct one over the next few months.

With fellow Fantasy Expo presenter, Stacy Perez of Fantasy in Frames



Snake Draft Strategy and Results

In every draft, I use my positional rankings. I prefer that over my top-250 list. By using positional rankings, I can see how value at each position is being determined at all times. This allows me to navigate the draft without having a predetermined plan. So, the plan is to reassess the draft and act accordingly whenever I'm on the clock.

Quarterback

I would have liked one of the top-seven QBs. However, between the third and fourth rounds, eight of them were selected in a span of 15 picks. When I was on the clock at pick 65, DeShaun Watson was available. I have him ranked as my QB8. He is often my failsafe in drafts. If he's the last of my acceptable QBs left, I make sure I draft him. At pick 177, I added insurance in Jared Goff, who thrived in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme last year.

With Andy Behrens of Yahoo Sports

Running Back

Anyone who follows my work knows that I see a career year coming for Nick Chubb. I expect the Browns to use a lot of three-WR sets. That could allow Chubb to avoid stacked boxes for the first time in his career. When I was on the clock at pick 20, I had a decision to make. In the King's Classic, if you're not in first, you're in last. I don't know if Jonathan Taylor will play or not this year. But I know that if he decides to play, I picked up at least half a round of value.

Depth at RB is tough to come by. League mates who are desperate for this position will aggressively target them. I was happy to add Commanders' third-down back Antonio Gibson at pick 93. I also selected Tyler Allgeier at pick 132. Yes, I know Bijan Robinson is the lead runner. But Atlanta ran the ball 579 times last year. Allgeier should see at least 200 carries. He's a solid option for bye-week replacement or if someone misses time on my squad.

With Colby Conway of Fantasy Alarm

Wide Receiver

Since I drafted two RBs with my top picks, something had to give. With my first non-RB selection coming at pick 37, I was not getting a projected top-15 receiver. Like in the auction league, I was able to add DJ Moore. I expect him to outperform his draft cost. With the following pick, Mike Williams is a player I'm high on. I expect this year's version of the Chargers offense to feature more downfield passing. That could lead to a career year from Williams.

Since I addressed QB, TE and RB3 with my next three picks, I was simply looking for players that either had a high floor or breakout potential. Despite being in a run-heavy offense and also having WR DeAndre Hopkins on the roster, last year's first-round pick, Treylon Burks could be a surprise breakout candidate. My floor play was JuJu Smith-Schuster. In a new RPO-based offense, the receiver's ability to get open against zone defenses could see him catching 75 passes.

Very late in the draft I took a chance on Rashid Shaheed. He did very well in limited snaps for the Saints last year. And despite a history of the Patriots drafting disappointing WRs in the early rounds, I also took a shot on Tyquan Thornton. If he's not a part of the offense by Week 2, I'll go to the waiver wire.

With Jason O Brown of CJ Squared

Tight End

I was intending to punt tight end. But when pick 76 came up, Dallas Goedert was still on the board. Players I had ranked after him were already drafted. The value was too good to let him slip away.

Final Word

Unlike the auction, where a plan can be developed, the snake draft is more reactionary. Also, in a 14-team league, every team has a roster deficiency. Clearly, WR is my deficiency. If Moore and Williams have upside seasons, that would make for the best-case scenario. If they struggle, that could hurt my team.

If Chubb has the season I expect, and Taylor reports and plays, I will have a big edge on most of the teams at RB. I don't have a lot of depth, so I may not be able to withstand injuries there.

In terms of QB and TE, I am happy with the value of those choices.

This squad is probably worse than my auction team. But I'm hopeful it's good enough to get me into the six-team playoff field in December.

More photos from The Fantasy Expo in Canton, Ohio:

With Lauren Carpenter of FTN

With Lawrence Jackson of NBC Sports