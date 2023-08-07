2023 King’s Classic Preview

We all have that one league that we love the most. Sometimes, our favorite league is with close friends. For others, competing with a group at a venue, like Las Vegas, makes your fantasy football experience magical. Obviously, I play in many leagues. If you ask me which is my favorite, I won't hesitate a second, and my smile will get bigger than usual as I say, 'The King's Classic.'

Every year, I make the pilgrimage to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio to draft on site. In addition to the draft, league visionary Bob Lung, created the Fantasy Football Expo, the best fantasy football event of the year. The weekend has a number of events. Examples are a poker tournament, a flag football tournament, countless drafts, including the King's and Queen's Classic, and obviously, the Expo on Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend this event. Information and tickets can be found at TheFantasyFootballExpo.com .

Aside from the greatest possible venue for a draft, 'people' is what makes fantasy football great. This will be my sixth year drafting in the Jim Brown division. Not only do I compete with some of the greatest analysts in the business, but I've become friends with them over the years. Not only is the draft all business, but we are all comfortable poking fun at each other. This year, I will be drafting against fellow pros Bob Harris, Mike Clay, Dave Richard, Jeff Ratcliffe, Andy Behrens, Pat Daugherty, Jeff Mans, Howard Bender, Brad Evans, Curtis Patrick, Jody Smith, Colby Conway, Dom Cintorino and the duo of Brian Drake/Kevin Tompkins.

If this was just a typical 12-team draft with basic lineup settings, luck could play a bigger factor than I'd like. But the King's Classic has added elements to make this league extremely challenging. First, when we moved to a 14-team league in 2019, the draft pool dried up. Also, in addition to starting one QB, two RBs, three WRs and a TE, we have three (3) flex spots. The roster depth needed to field a great team is tough to come by. If that isn't tough enough, there are four IR spots where players can be stashed. The waiver wire is so picked over by Week 4 that often on the second page of free agents, we'll see a name like Todd Gurley, who last played in 2020.

Most of us have won plenty of leagues over the years. Winning is an expectation for any strong fantasy player. Despite the wins over the years, I rarely think of them. But the King's Classic is different. This is a league that if you win, as I did in 2021, it goes on the social media profile without hesitation. Champions get a belt. Although I think it would be cool to wear the belt, I prefer to display it in my media background.

Jim with his King's Classic proudly on display as part of his Media Work Background.

In terms of the upcoming draft, we actually have two of them. We start out with the snake draft. After a short lunch break, we then have our auction draft. As fun as the snake draft is, there is nothing like being in an auction with a group of experts. Good luck getting value on that sleeper who seemed under the radar. In this league, four other players are eyeballing the same player and willing to pay up to get him.

As a former champion who was unable to repeat the feat last year, I am hungry to get back to the top. Although easier said than done, there are a few strategies I will use that I recommend others consider in their toughest leagues.

The 2022 draft. Note arrow pointing out out Jim.

Instead of a top-250 draft board, list each position (QB, RB, WE, TE) in separate columns. That will allow you to see when the tiers are drying up and a particular position needs to be addressed.

'Get your guys!' In the sharpest of leagues, if there are players you feel will put you over the top. Don't be shy about drafting them earlier than usual in the snake draft or paying the extra dollar or two in the auction.

Be aware of positional runs. Especially in a 14-team league, the QBs and RBs thin out very quickly. If you want strong players at those positions, make it a priority to address it.

Live coverage of the draft with be on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, channel 87, starting at 11 AM ET on Saturday, August 12. I will also post another article after the draft to recap my drafts. And don't forget, if you can make it out to Canton for the weekend, it'll be a memorable weekend for all!