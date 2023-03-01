Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds: Lamar Speculation Causing Odds Movement?

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

It was a disappointing end to the season for the Baltimore Ravens, as they lost four of their final five games, including a first-round loss in the playoffs. This was a team that looked built to contend but, once again, Baltimore was plagued with injuries, highlighted by their MVP quarterback.

Baltimore has been in the news a bit this offseason already, and it has caused a shift in the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl odds. Below, we will go over this shift in the NFL odds and show you the top sportsbook promo codes that you can claim today.

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update

While there are many questions that must be answered in Baltimore this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl odds are actually quite favorable. Currently, the Ravens are +1600 to win the Super Bowl. This means a $100 bet on the Ravens would win $1,600.

This ranks the Baltimore Ravens seventh in the odds to win the Super Bowl. The Kansas Chiefs are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, at +600. The Buffalo Bills (+850), Philadelphia Eagles (+900), Cincinnati Bengals (+900), San Francisco 49ers (+900), and Dallas Cowboys (+1500) are the other teams that currently rank above the Ravens in Super Bowl odds.

Is Lamar Jackson Speculation Causing Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds Movement?

With the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl odds now ranking seventh amongst teams, do oddsmakers know something about the Lamar Jackson situation that we don't? Clearly, the Ravens don't have much of a chance to win the Super Bowl without Jackson. That was made evident last season. So, with the Ravens' odds looking quite favorable, is it a sign that Jackson will be back with Baltimore?

The Ravens are a team that is built to win now. In fact, they were a trendy longshot pick to win last season, but injuries derailed their chances. Now, if Jackson returns to the current team and they can get another receiving threat, they could be a fantastic sleeper pick to win Super Bowl 58.