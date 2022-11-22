Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 12

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals move to 6-4 on the season, putting them second in the AFC North. Cincinnati's win, combined with the poor performances from other teams, has the Bengals Super Bowl odds trending upwards.

After winning six of their past eight games, the Bengals could become a trendy pick in the Super Bowl odds. Ohio sports bettors will be able to join in on the action soon as well, with Ohio sports betting officially going live on January 1st.

Below, we will discuss what is next for the Bengals and Ohio sports bettors alike.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Rise to +2500

The Cincinnati Bengals came off their bye week to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-scoring matchup. While the 37-30 win in Pittsburgh wasn't pretty, big performances from Tee Higgins and Samaje Perine were enough to get the job done.

The win has the Bengals Super Bowl odds on the rise, up to +2500. While the Super Bowl odds have improved, their position remains the same, as they rank 10th overall and fifth in the AFC in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

Where Can I Bet On Bengals Super Bowl Odds In Ohio?

If the Cincinnati Bengals are to emerge has legitimate contenders in the AFC, then this could be the final time to get this great of value on them to win it all. So, where can you bet on the Bengals Super Bowl odds in Ohio?

Once Ohio sports betting launches on New Years Day 2023, you will be able to bet on the Bengals anywhere in the state. Sign up for any of these pre-live offers now to claim bonuses for launch day.

Will The Bengals Continue Trending Upwards?

The Cincinanti Bengals have a chance to continue building their resume and improving their Super Bowl odds over the next few weeks. In Week 12, the Bengals will be on the road once again, facing the Tennessee Titans who are coming off of a mini bye. After that, the Bengals return home for two weeks to face the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, who will presumably be starting Deshaun Watson.

The schedule for the Bengals doesn't get much easier after that, as they will then face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens to end the season. This is a daunting schedule, but it can bring legitimacy to Cincinnati if they can keep the ship afloat.

A big reinforcement could be coming this weekend, as it has been announced that Ja'Marr Chase has a chance to play against the Titans. The return of the second-year wide receiver could be coming at exactly the right time. Now could be a great time to bet on the Bengals' Super Bowl odds.