Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 14

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up another big win last weekend, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, who are considered one of the top teams in the NFL. With yet another win over the Chiefs, the Bengals look to be legitimate contenders, which is why we have seen a Bengals Super Bowl odds update.

Below, we will give our Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds update for NFL Week 14, as well as show you how you can sign up to bet on the Bengals in Ohio, starting on January 1st.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Rise to +1200

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting healthier, and the win last weekend over the Kansas City Chiefs legitimizes this team. The Bengals remained steady, especially on defense, shutting out the Chiefs in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

This big victory has the Bengals Super Bowl odds on the rise, up to +1200. These Super Bowl odds have the Bengals tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL. Cincinnati also now has the third-best odds in the AFC to win it all.

Will Joe Mixon Return In Week 14?

Last week, Ja'Marr Chase made his highly-anticipated return to the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended up leading Cincinnati with 97 receiving yards in the win against the Chiefs. Now, the question is when Joe Mixon will return to the Bengals.

Mixon has missed the past two games with a concussion. As of Monday morning, the running back is still in concussion protocol, making his status for Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns questionable.

The return from concussions are difficult, since every player reacts differently. The good news for Bengals fans is that Samaje Perine has stepped up in a big way with Mixon out. Over the past two weeks, Perine has totaled 248 yards and a touchdown. This comes after he scored three touchdowns in the game Mixon left concussed.

So, whether or not Mixon plays this weekend, they will be favorites over the Browns. With a win over the in-state rival, the Bengals Super Bowl odds could continue to rise.