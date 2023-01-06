Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills squared off on Monday Night Football in Week 17. However, shortly into the game, a medical issue to Bills safety Damar Hamlin brought the game to a halt. In unprecedented fashion, the NFL postponed the game.

The Week 17 Bills vs. Bengals matchup remains unsettled, but despite the unknowns, sportsbooks have not locked Super Bowl odds for either club.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update After Week 17

There has been no change when it comes to Bengals Super Bowl odds. They remain at +750 as we stand on the outskirts of Week 17, which is where they were at the conclusion of Week 16.

The Bengals have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. You can make a case that they are the top three. Of the two NFC teams ranked ahead of them, the 49ers and Eagles, the Bengals have the edge at quarterback and overall Super Bowl experience.

Where Can I Bet on Bengals Super Bowl Odds?

What's Next For The Bengals In Week 18?

The Bengals are slated to close out the 2022 regular season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. However, this situation is more complicated due to the unknowns surrounding how the NFL will handle last week's unfinished matchup against the Bills.

There are two scenarios that could come to fruition. If the Bills and Bengals play a makeup game, or the league decides to have the teams pick up where they left off, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North title with a win.

However, if the Bengals end up dropping the game to the Bills, then the AFC North will be up for grabs when the Ravens and Bengals face off in the Week 18 season finale.

There is also immense AFC playoff seeding hanging in the balance. All three of the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals have a shot to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

For the Bengals to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Bengals must defeat the Bills (in the event of a makeup game) and Ravens in Week 18, while the Chiefs must also lose in Week 18 to the Raiders. If both of those situations play out, the Bengals would win the No. 1 seed in the AFC since they would own the tiebreakers over the Chiefs and Bills.

The No. 1 seed is significant. Whichever team holds that seeding will get a first-round bye as well as a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This would make Cincinnati's path to a second-straight Super Bowl berth much easier to obtain.

If the Bengals ultimately end up with the AFC's No. 1 seed, Bengals Super Bowl odds would lose value, making now the best time to bet on those odds while they are still at +750.