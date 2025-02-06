NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Best Place to Watch Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles

Best Place to Watch Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
Published on February 6, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen of RotoWire visits the Caesars Sportsbook in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 49. 

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: ROTO1000 provides new customers with a $1,059 first-bet promotion, making it one of the best offers on one of the top sports betting apps in the US today.

Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, Washington, DC or Puerto Rico. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah, and other states where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Caesars New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi'kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: Visit mdgamblinghelp. org or WV: Visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; DC: Call or text 1-800-522-4700; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF; Puerto Rico: Call 1-800-981-0023; llame a la linea PAS de ASSMCA 1-800-981-0023, 2025, Caesars Entertainment.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? 

CALL 1-800-GAMBLER5 

MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 OR VISIT GAMBLINGHELPLINEMA.ORG

NY: CALL 877-8-HOPENY OR TEXT HOPENY (467369)

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Four-Leg Super Bowl 49 Quick Pick at Caesars Sportsbook
Four-Leg Super Bowl 49 Quick Pick at Caesars Sportsbook
Tips for Playing Super Bowl Squares at Caesars Sportsbook
Tips for Playing Super Bowl Squares at Caesars Sportsbook
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for The Big Game Baller
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for The Big Game Baller
Super Bowl History: Super Bowl Betting Outcomes
Super Bowl History: Super Bowl Betting Outcomes
NFL Staff Picks: Super Bowl Winners
NFL Staff Picks: Super Bowl Winners