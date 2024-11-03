Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 9 Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions

HOW ABOUT OUR CHICAGO BEARS! We may not know how the games will play out week to week, but there is one thing we can always rely on: boneheaded plays and mind-numbing coaching decisions. From a betting perspective, we were happy to be on the receiving end of such gifted decision making as the Washington moneyline bet cashed loudly for us! I can't wait to see what kind of shenanigans await as OUR Chicago Bears head to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Bears @ Cardinals Betting Odds

Bears +2 / Cardinals -1.5

Bears ML +112 / Cardinals ML -125

Total OVER 44.5 / UNDER 45

The line opened at -1 last Sunday, was up to -1.5 by Thursday and a flurry of weekend activity had it rise all the way -2.5 early this morning before late Bears money pushed it back down to -1.5. The total has remained stagnant. In my view, the line moved because the public generally feels as I wrote out above and saw the highlight of the DC Miracle 17,000 times this week, pushing their money towards the Cardinals. Once the sharps saw 2.5, they pounced, as evident by 66% of bets and 72% of the money showing on Chicago.

Bears @ Cardinals Betting Picks

Yes, the Bears are poorly coached, but let's not confuse that with a lack of talent. This team has a lot of talent and the defense is elite. Arizona's 4-4 record is fool's gold and it is about the time of year when Kyler Murray starts to lose steam and gets hurt. With the bitter taste of the Hail Mary still in their mouth, I think the Bears bounce back in a big way this week. I'll take the points, and the over, but my Best Bet for this game is the Bears ML +112 found at BetRivers.

Bears @ Cardinals Best Bet: Bears ML +112 (@ BetRivers)

Bears @ Cardinals Prediction

When playing competent teams, Arizona's defense has looked porous. I see the angry Bears coming out with tempo, getting Caleb Williams going early, and jumping on Arizona from the get go with Chicago leading 17-10 at half. The Bears extend the lead to 27-10 before a couple of late scores make the game look closer than it really played out. Chicago wins 30-24.