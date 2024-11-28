Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions: Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions : Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 13

If there is a positive way to have your heart ripped out for a fifth consecutive week, OUR Chicago Bears may have found it. Trailing 24-10 entering the fourth quarter, the Bears looked dead in the water. However, they kept battling and eventually forced OT, only to fall by 3 to the Vikings. This week, the Bears head to Detroit to take on the juggernaut that is the Lions to kick off this year's Thanksgiving action!

Bears @ Lions Betting Odds

Bears +9.5 (BR) / Lions -9 (DK)

Total 47.5 (Caesars)

Bears ML +410 (FD) / Lions ML -440 (DK)

The line opened at 10.5 last week and stayed there until action picked up today. It dropped down to 9 for a brief period before settling at 9.5. The Lions have taken 74% of bets and 73% of the money, so the public likes the high-scoring home favorites on Turkey Day. The total opened at 47.5 and almost immediately jumped all the way to 50 before settling back down at the current 47.5 range. To no surprise, 77% of bets and 81% of the money is on the over, despite the total moving in the other direction.

Bears @ Lions Betting Picks

I said last week that the Chicago offense will have to prove itself more consistently in order to move me off of auto-under status. Their showing against Minnesota went a long way to prove that maybe the offense has indeed improved. Going against the Lions or taking the under is borderline gambling suicide, so our options are basically cut in half. With the Bears looking better in NFC North play, I'm not incredibly interested in laying almost double-digits against them, which leaves a square-yet-smart position on the over. Detroit's offense appears defense-proof and the Chicago offense has ticked up. The Lions like putting on a show in stand-alone games and have the ability to cover the total themselves. I don't think that will become necessary, but I do like the setup for a lot of points.

Bears @ Lions Best Bet: OVER 47.5

Bears @ Lions Prediction

The last two times these teams faced off in Detroit, they combined for 51 and 57 points. The Lions are a wagon right now and I expect they will get out to a quick start here and put the Bears on their heels right away. I see a 20-10 halftime score. The Lions keep their foot on the gas in the second half and pull away for a 34-20 win.