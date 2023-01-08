Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Preview for NFL Week 18

Week 18 is here, the week where we resort to flipping coins, throwing darts, or having your pets and/or young children pick the games because nobody has an idea of what is going to happen. Who is going to play? Who cares enough to put in the effort? Who is already packed and ready to hit the golf course? Week 18 also marks the last time you'll hear from me this year since we've known the Bears weren't making the playoffs in what.......April? Let's see what kind of mess we can get into this week as the schizophrenic and completely fraudulent Vikings come to town.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds for Week 18

The Vikings opened a 2.5-point favorite on the look-ahead line, but that was before Justin Fields got hurt and Jon Gruden mancrush Nathan Peterman was announced as Chicago's starting QB. The Power of Peterman even trumped the Vikings horrendous performance in Lambeau as the line now stands at 5.5/6, depending on where you shop. Consequently, Minny is as low as -260 on the moneyline at FanDuel and Chicago is as high as +235 at DraftKings. Those that have been with me all year (and stacking cheddar) know that the total in Chicago games is always a focus and this week is no different. The total opened at 44.5 but the Power of Peterman has dropped it to 42.5 or 43.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Picks This Week

My very first instinct when looking at this game was to pound the over. Hard. But then I remembered the Power of Peterman and backed that take way off. I think it is still worth a play, but it isn't my best bet for this game. There is one thing I know.....Justin Jefferson is going to get 127 targets in this game. After last week's complete meltdown and the fact that Jefferson is 196 yards short of Calvin Johnson's single-season yardage record, Kirk Cousins will be throwing to JJ at all costs this week. The Bears D will have no choice to oblige since they have no real recourse against it. The Vikings alone might go over 43 themselves. Of course, they might do Minnesota things and score 6. But, I think it is far more likely Cousins and Jefferson carry Minny to victory with a totally revamped Bears offense being unable to stay close. As of right now, FanDuel has a 5.5 available, so my Best Bet for this game is on Minnesota -5.5.

Chicago vs. Minnesota Best Bet: Minnesota -5.5 (@FanDuel)

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction

The storylines here are well-known. No Justin Fields. Nathan Peterman. Justin Jefferson and the record. I'm no believer in the Vikings, but in this setting, in a near meaningless game with nice weather in Chicago, I don't see Minnesota being stopped. They are going to try to score as many points as possible from the opening kick to the closing gun with most of it flowing through Jefferson. We have seen this play out time and again: when teams know their teammate has a chance at a major record, they play for the record. I'll estimate the Vikes are up 14-0 at 1Q, 21-3 at half, and keep the hammer down with a 37-10 win to set themselves up perfectly for a playoff letdown.