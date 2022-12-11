Eagles vs. Giants Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles at Giants Best Bets for Week 14

Eagles at Giants Betting Odds for Week 14

The Eagles are a 7-point road favorite and -315 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 44.5. The Eagles' team total is 26.5 points while the Giants' team total is 17.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 11-1 while averaging 28 points while allowing 18.8 per game. The 7-4-1 Giants are scoring 20.4 points per game and giving up 21 per contest.

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles are 5-0 on the road. In their last four road games, they have averaged 22.5 points, which is well below their seasonal average. In those four road games, they have not given up more than 17 points.

The Giants are 4-2-1 at home. They have scored between 16 and 24 points in each of their home contests. Meanwhile, New York has given up between 12-20 points in all of their home games, except when the Lions scored 31.

This is the first of two meetings this season between the teams. Last year, the Giants won their home contest 13-7, and the Eagles won at home, 34-10.

Eagles at Giants Best Bets: Eagles -7 and Giants under 17.5 points.

Eagles vs. Giants Predictions

The Eagles should have a major advantage in the trenches. They have significant talent advantages over the Giants on both the offensive and defensive lines. Philadelphia has the ability to be very game-plan specific, as they can win on the ground or through the air. In this divisional road matchup, it would make sense to lean on the rushing attack to control the game along with the time of possession,

After a great start to the season, the Giants offense may have been figured out. Opponents are selling out to slow down Saquon Barkley, and they are willing to gamble that Daniel Jones can't beat them through the air. The Eagles will likely take that same approach. And it should pay off because they have the advantage with their duo of excellent cornerbacks. It seems improbable that the Giants will have success through the air.

Look for the Eagles to control the game and build on an early lead throughout the second half.

Prediction: I see the Eagles winning 27-10.