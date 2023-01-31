This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here's an early look at Super Bowl 57 spreads, totals, and moneylines. You can bet on Super Bowl odds using the best sportsbook promo codes from top sports betting sites today.

Initial Super Bowl 57 Spreads, Totals, And Moneylines

The Eagles have steamrolled the NFC side of the NFL playoff bracket, outscoring the Giants and 49ers by a combined 69-14 margin following a bye in the wild-card round. Given their dominance this postseason and 16-1 record in games started by quarterback Jalen Hurts this season, it isn't surprising to see the Eagles open as favorites in Super Bowl LVII. At both BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook, Philadelphia is a two-point spread favorite with -130 moneyline odds.

Like Philadelphia, Kansas City had a bye in the wild-card round after securing the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs then notched consecutive one-possession wins to reach this point, defeating the Jaguars 27-20 before beating the Bengals 23-20. In addition to being a two-point spread underdog, the Chiefs currently have +110 moneyline odds at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

The combined point total is set at 49.5 points on BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel Sportsbook. It's a hair higher on DraftKings Sportsbook, at 50.0. All four games involving the Chiefs or Eagles this postseason have featured no more than 47 total points, but these were two of the top three scoring offenses in the regular season. Kansas City led the NFL with 29.2 PPG, while Philadelphia ranked third with 28.1 PPG.

Why The Chiefs Can Win Super Bowl 57

Kansas City is the underdog based on the early look at Super Bowl 57 spreads and moneylines, but the Chiefs have big-game experience on their side, especially at the quarterback position. Patrick Mahomes boasts a 10-3 career playoff record, which includes a victory in Super Bowl 54 and defeat in Super Bowl 55.

Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) and touchdown passes (41) during the regular season, and he threw two touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati despite being hampered by a sprained ankle. With two weeks to recover, Mahomes should be more mobile by the time Super Bowl LVII kicks off. An Eagles defense that thrived against Daniel Jones and an injured Brock Purdy/Josh Johnson combo will be facing a far stiffer test against the league's best quarterback.

The Mahomes-led Chiefs offense is capable of scoring on any drive, while the team's underrated defense has played well this postseason. Kansas City has limited each playoff opponent to 20 points while racking up seven sacks, including a drive-ender on third down in the final minutes of the AFC Championship Game.

Why The Eagles Can Beat The Spread In Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia has had a relatively easy path to the Super Bowl, but you can only beat the teams put in front of you, and the Eagles did so convincingly. Perhaps the 49ers could have put up more of a fight in the NFC Championship Game with a healthier quarterback, but the Eagles created their own luck with an effective pass rush while continuing to hum along on offense, especially in the running game.

While 2022 MVP candidates Hurts and Mahomes will get most of the attention, Hurts doesn't have to outplay Mahomes for the Eagles to win this game, while the inverse is almost certainly true for the Chiefs. Philadelphia's defense led the league in sacks in the regular season while allowing only 301.5 yards per game, compared to 328.2 for Kansas City. Hurts has been playing through a shoulder injury, and while it hasn't looked nearly as bothersome as Mahomes' ankle, two additional weeks of recovery can't hurt

The Super Bowl 57 spreads, totals, and moneylines could shift as the big game approaches, so lock in your best bets now if you see odds you like. The Eagles are consensus two-point spread favorites on most NFL betting apps, but that number is 1.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook. That half point could be the difference between a winning wager and a push.