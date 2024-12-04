This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 14 Byes: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at LAR
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. CAR
|3.
|Joe Burrow CIN at DAL
|4.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC
Note: Mahomes is throwing more often now, but also getting sacked more frequently.
|5.
|Jared Goff DET vs. GB
|6.
|*Baker Mayfield TB vs. LV
Note: Mayfield (leg) left for two plays last week against the Panthers, with Kyle Trask subbing in.
|7.
|Jordan Love GB at DET
|8.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SEA
|9.
|*Jameis Winston CLE at PIT
Note: Monday night represented the full Jameis experience - 497 yards, but three interceptions, including two pick-sixes. Against Denver, of all teams.
|10.
|*Russell Wilson PIT vs. CLE
Note: Always start your QBs against the Bengals.
|11.
|Caleb Williams CHI at SF
|12.
|Justin Herbert LAC at KC
|13.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. ATL
|14.
|Cooper Rush DAL vs. CIN
|15.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYJ
|16.
|Geno Smith SEA at ARI
|17.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. BUF
Note: Stafford suffered a lateral ankle sprain in the win over the Saints. He's expected to be fine for Sunday against the Bills, and his practice status looks decent too.
|18.
|Will Levis TEN vs. JAX
|19.
|*Bryce Young CAR at PHI
Note: Young once again looked cromulent, maybe even good, in a losing cause.
|20.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. CHI
Note: Purdy predictably struggled in the snow against the Bills. Now he's without Christian McCaffrey again for the rest of the regular season.
|21.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at MIA
Note: Rodgers will remain the starter this week against Miami, but the fact that the question is being asked is always a sign. The growing consensus is that he won't return in 2025.
|22.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL at MIN
Note: Cousins had a third consecutive terrible game, throwing four interceptions in the loss to the Chargers.
|23.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV at TB
Note: Shockingly threw for 340 yards in the loss to the Chiefs.
|24.
|*Mac Jones JAC at TEN
Note: Jones nearly brought the Jaguars back from a 17-point deficit against the Texans, though it took awhile for him to get going through the air as the Texans stretched that lead. Teammate Trevor Lawrence (concussion) seems doubtful for this week.
|25.
|Derek Carr NO at NYG
|26.
|*Drew Lock NYG vs. NO
Note: The Giants haven't yet announced whether Lock will start again this week, or if they'll go back to Tommy DeVito (forearm).
|27.
|Tommy DeVito NYG vs. NO
|28.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN
Note: Lawrence left last week's loss to the Texans with a concussion and his status for the rest of the season is uncertain. It sounds like he's pretty doubtful for this week.
|29.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at
|30.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at
|31.
|Bo Nix DEN at
|32.
|Anthony Richardson IND at
|33.
|Drake Maye NE at
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CAR
|2.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB
|3.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at NYG
Note: The Saints are going to keep losing offensive players so that Kamara will have to take every touch eventually.
|4.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. BUF
|5.
|James Cook BUF at LAR
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at MIN
|7.
|*Josh Jacobs GB at DET
Note: Jacobs (calf) has been limited in practice so far this week.
|8.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYJ
|9.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. LV
Note: Irving injured his hip early in the win over the Panthers, ran roughshod for three quarters, but then was barely in on the Bucs' last three possessions. He dismissed the severity of the injury, but it bears watching in practice this week.
|10.
|*Aaron Jones MIN vs. ATL
Note: One modest concern - Jones put the ball on the ground twice, losing one fumble.
|11.
|David Montgomery DET vs. GB
|12.
|Chase Brown CIN at DAL
|13.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
Note: Walker was bottled up by the Jets, and making matters worse was that Zach Charbonnet vultured a touchdown carry late.
|14.
|Breece Hall NYJ at MIA
|15.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. CIN
|16.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. CHI
Note: Guerendo will take over the starting RB role for the Niners with both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out. It won't be behind a peak version of the Niners' offensive line, but it won't be a below-average unit either.
|17.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAC
|18.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
|19.
|*Tony Pollard TEN vs. JAX
Note: Pollard dominated the workload for the Titans last week despite the return of Tyjae Spears, and despite losing a fumble during the Titans' disastrous first quarter.
|20.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. NO
|21.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at PHI
Note: Lost a critical fumble in overtime - will Jonathon Brooks cut into his workload this week against the Eagles?
|22.
|James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
|23.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at SF
|24.
|Rachaad White TB vs. LV
|25.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. LAC
|26.
|Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
|27.
|Gus Edwards LAC at KC
|28.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE
|29.
|Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
|30.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at TB
|31.
|Ray Davis BUF at LAR
|32.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at TEN
|33.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. NO
|34.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR at PHI
Note: Brooks saw an incremental increase in activity, with six carries and three catches.
|35.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at ARI
|36.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at MIN
|37.
|Cam Akers MIN vs. ATL
|38.
|*Blake Corum LA vs. BUF
Note: Corum got more work than usual last week, carrying eight times for 42 yards.
|39.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at PIT
Note: Ford took over a big chunk of the snaps in the middle of Monday night's game, though Nick Chubb was back in there towards the end of the game.
|40.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at MIA
|41.
|*Sincere McCormick LV at TB
Note: McCormick has been serving as the Raiders' No. 2 back the last two weeks and has been added permanently from the practice squad.
|42.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYJ
|43.
|*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. CAR
Note: Gainwell only had seven offensive snaps last week. He's still the clear backup to Barkley, but it's going to take a lot for him to have a meaningful role in a given week.
|44.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. JAX
Note: Spears returned last week but netted just one carry.
|45.
|Trey Benson ARZ vs. SEA
|46.
|Jaylen Wright MIA vs. NYJ
|47.
|Kimani Vidal LAC at KC
|48.
|Samaje Perine KC vs. LAC
|49.
|Ty Johnson BUF at LAR
|50.
|Khalil Herbert CIN at DAL
|51.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CIN
|52.
|*Israel Abanikanda SF vs. CHI
Note: The Niners claimed Abanikanda off waivers from the Jets to help build some depth behind Issac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor. Taylor currently is on the practice squad.
|53.
|Julius Chestnut TEN vs. JAX
|54.
|Patrick Taylor at
|55.
|Alexander Mattison LV at TB
|56.
|Zamir White LV at TB
|57.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI at SF
Note: Johnson suffered a concussion early in the Thanksgiving loss to the Lions.
|58.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. CHI
Note: McCaffrey suffered a PCL strain in the loss to the Bills and is out six weeks, and has been placed on IR.
|59.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. CHI
Note: Mason suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday night and is headed to the IR.
|60.
|Derrick Henry BAL at
|61.
|Joe Mixon HOU at
|62.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at
|63.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at
|64.
|Javonte Williams DEN at
|65.
|Justice Hill BAL at
|66.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at
|67.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at
|68.
|Antonio Gibson NE at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
|3.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. CAR
|4.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. LV
Note: Recorded his first 100-yard game in the win over the Panthers. His 1000-yard season streak is in jeopardy but still attainable with a hot streak.
|5.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL
|6.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. BUF
|7.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
|8.
|*Jerry Jeudy CLE at PIT
Note: Jeudy has 33 catches for 614 yards and two scores since Jameis took over, compared to a meager 21-266-1 over the first seven games of the season when Deshaun Watson was at the helm.
|9.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: The Cowboys are optimistic that the extra afforded to Lamb (shoulder) will be enough to get him available for Monday night against the Bengals.
|10.
|Tee Higgins CIN at DAL
|11.
|DJ Moore CHI at SF
|12.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. BUF
|13.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI
|14.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
|15.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. NO
|16.
|Drake London ATL at MIN
|17.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at LAR
|18.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ
|19.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. JAX
|20.
|Davante Adams NYJ at MIA
|21.
|*DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
Note: Metcalf 'tweaked' his knee in the win over the Jets and missed a couple of snaps, but afterward the Seahawks coaching staff suggested that he was fine.
|22.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. SEA
|23.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at TB
|24.
|Jayden Reed GB at DET
|25.
|*Ladd McConkey LAC at KC
Note: McConkey is dealing with a knee injury and his availability for practice appears uncertain this week.
|26.
|Keenan Allen CHI at SF
|27.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
|28.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. CHI
|29.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. ATL
|30.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at MIN
|31.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LAC
|32.
|Brian Thomas JAC at TEN
|33.
|*Adam Thielen CAR at PHI
Note: Thielen was the leading Panthers' receiver last week, caught a touchdown and nearly a second, and set up what should have been the winning field goal chance with a circus catch in overtime.
|34.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. CHI
|35.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. GB
|36.
|*Elijah Moore CLE at PIT
Note: Moore had his first 100-yard game Monday night since his rookie season in 2021.
|37.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. JAX
|38.
|Christian Watson GB at DET
|39.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SEA
|40.
|Amari Cooper BUF at LAR
|41.
|Xavier Legette CAR at PHI
|42.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at NYG
|43.
|Rome Odunze CHI at SF
|44.
|Tre Tucker LV at TB
|45.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. NO
|46.
|Parker Washington JAC at TEN
|47.
|Sterling Shepard TB vs. LV
|48.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. CIN
|49.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at MIN
|50.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at KC
|51.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
|52.
|Demarcus Robinson LA vs. BUF
|53.
|*KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. CIN
Note: Even before CeeDee Lamb got hurt on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys were trying to work Turpin into the offense more.
|54.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAC
|55.
|Jalen Nailor MIN vs. ATL
|56.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. LAC
|57.
|*David Moore CAR at PHI
Note: Moore could be at risk of losing reps, with Jalen Coker (quad) near ready to return.
|58.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at DET
|59.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at KC
|60.
|*Keon Coleman BUF at LAR
Note: (Wrist)
|61.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CAR
Note: (Hamstring)
|62.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE at PIT
Note: (Concussion)
|63.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at DET
Note: Doubs (concussion) was limited in practice Tuesday after sitting out last Thursday's game.
|64.
|*Calvin Austin PIT vs. CLE
Note: Austin suffered a concussion early in the win over the Bengals.
|65.
|*Jalen Coker CAR at PHI
Note: The Panthers are hopeful that Coker (quad) will be able to return this week against the Eagles.
|66.
|Nico Collins HOU at
|67.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at
|68.
|Zay Flowers BAL at
|69.
|Michael Pittman IND at
|70.
|Alec Pierce IND at
|71.
|Tank Dell HOU at
|72.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at
|73.
|Devaughn Vele DEN at
|74.
|DeMario Douglas NE at
|75.
|Kayshon Boutte NE at
|76.
|Josh Downs IND at
|77.
|John Metchie HOU at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Brock Bowers LV at TB
|2.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. SEA
|3.
|George Kittle SF vs. CHI
|4.
|Evan Engram JAC at TEN
|5.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. NYJ
|6.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
|7.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB
|8.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL
|9.
|David Njoku CLE at PIT
|10.
|Cade Otton TB vs. LV
|11.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE
|12.
|Cole Kmet CHI at SF
|13.
|Tucker Kraft GB at DET
|14.
|Dawson Knox BUF at LAR
|15.
|*Juwan Johnson NO at NYG
Note: In line for more targets with Taysom Hill (knee) out.
|16.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL at MIN
Note: Pitts was shut out on two targets, getting only a 39 percent snap share. Ugh.
|17.
|*Will Dissly LAC at KC
Note: Dissly got dragged down along with the rest of the non-McConkey Chargers last week. He should fare better this week against the Chiefs, who continue to struggle to cover tight ends.
|18.
|Noah Gray KC vs. LAC
|19.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. JAX
|20.
|*Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIA
Note: Conklin commanded five targets in the loss to the Seahawks.
|21.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. CIN
|22.
|Noah Fant SEA at ARI
|23.
|Mike Gesicki CIN at DAL
|24.
|*Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. CAR
Note: Calcaterra is expected to start again, with Dallas Goedert (knee) week-to-week.
|25.
|AJ Barner SEA at ARI
|26.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at PHI
|27.
|Davis Allen LA vs. BUF
|28.
|*Foster Moreau NO at NYG
Note: Teammate Taysom Hill (knee) is out for the season.
|29.
|Brenton Strange JAC at TEN
|30.
|Colby Parkinson LA vs. BUF
|31.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. CIN
|32.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at LAR
|33.
|*Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR at PHI
Note: The Panthers are hopeful that Sanders (neck) can return this week.
|34.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CAR
Note: Goedert (knee) is week-to-week with an injury suffered in the fourth quarter.
|35.
|*Taysom Hill NO at NYG
Note: Hill suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the loss to the Rams.
|36.
|*Theo Johnson NYG vs. NO
Note: Johnson (foot) was placed on IR by the Giants.
|37.
|Mark Andrews BAL at
|38.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at
|39.
|Hunter Henry NE at
|40.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CAR
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
|4.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB
|5.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at NYG
Note: The Saints are going to keep losing offensive players so that Kamara will have to take every touch eventually.
|6.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. CAR
|7.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. LV
Note: Recorded his first 100-yard game in the win over the Panthers. His 1000-yard season streak is in jeopardy but still attainable with a hot streak.
|8.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL
|9.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. BUF
|10.
|Brock Bowers LV at TB
|11.
|James Cook BUF at LAR
|12.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at MIN
|13.
|*Josh Jacobs GB at DET
Note: Jacobs (calf) has been limited in practice so far this week.
|14.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. BUF
|15.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
|16.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. SEA
|17.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYJ
|18.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. LV
Note: Irving injured his hip early in the win over the Panthers, ran roughshod for three quarters, but then was barely in on the Bucs' last three possessions. He dismissed the severity of the injury, but it bears watching in practice this week.
|19.
|*Aaron Jones MIN vs. ATL
Note: One modest concern - Jones put the ball on the ground twice, losing one fumble.
|20.
|David Montgomery DET vs. GB
|21.
|Chase Brown CIN at DAL
|22.
|*Jerry Jeudy CLE at PIT
Note: Jeudy has 33 catches for 614 yards and two scores since Jameis took over, compared to a meager 21-266-1 over the first seven games of the season when Deshaun Watson was at the helm.
|23.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: The Cowboys are optimistic that the extra afforded to Lamb (shoulder) will be enough to get him available for Monday night against the Bengals.
|24.
|Tee Higgins CIN at DAL
|25.
|DJ Moore CHI at SF
|26.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. BUF
|27.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI
|28.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
|29.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. NO
|30.
|Drake London ATL at MIN
|31.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at LAR
|32.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
Note: Walker was bottled up by the Jets, and making matters worse was that Zach Charbonnet vultured a touchdown carry late.
|33.
|Breece Hall NYJ at MIA
|34.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. CIN
|35.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. CHI
Note: Guerendo will take over the starting RB role for the Niners with both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out. It won't be behind a peak version of the Niners' offensive line, but it won't be a below-average unit either.
|36.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ
|37.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. JAX
|38.
|Davante Adams NYJ at MIA
|39.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAC
|40.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
|41.
|George Kittle SF vs. CHI
|42.
|Evan Engram JAC at TEN
|43.
|*Tony Pollard TEN vs. JAX
Note: Pollard dominated the workload for the Titans last week despite the return of Tyjae Spears, and despite losing a fumble during the Titans' disastrous first quarter.
|44.
|*DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
Note: Metcalf 'tweaked' his knee in the win over the Jets and missed a couple of snaps, but afterward the Seahawks coaching staff suggested that he was fine.
|45.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. SEA
|46.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at TB
|47.
|Jayden Reed GB at DET
|48.
|*Ladd McConkey LAC at KC
Note: McConkey is dealing with a knee injury and his availability for practice appears uncertain this week.
|49.
|Keenan Allen CHI at SF
|50.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
|51.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. NYJ
|52.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
|53.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. NO
|54.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at PHI
Note: Lost a critical fumble in overtime - will Jonathon Brooks cut into his workload this week against the Eagles?
|55.
|James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
|56.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at SF
|57.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. CHI
|58.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. ATL
|59.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at MIN
|60.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LAC
|61.
|Brian Thomas JAC at TEN
|62.
|*Adam Thielen CAR at PHI
Note: Thielen was the leading Panthers' receiver last week, caught a touchdown and nearly a second, and set up what should have been the winning field goal chance with a circus catch in overtime.
|63.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. CHI
|64.
|Rachaad White TB vs. LV
|65.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. LAC
|66.
|Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
|67.
|Gus Edwards LAC at KC
|68.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE
|69.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB
|70.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL
|71.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. GB
|72.
|*Elijah Moore CLE at PIT
Note: Moore had his first 100-yard game Monday night since his rookie season in 2021.
|73.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. JAX
|74.
|Christian Watson GB at DET
|75.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SEA
|76.
|Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
|77.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at TB
|78.
|Ray Davis BUF at LAR
|79.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at TEN
|80.
|Amari Cooper BUF at LAR
|81.
|Xavier Legette CAR at PHI
|82.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at NYG
|83.
|Rome Odunze CHI at SF
|84.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. NO
|85.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR at PHI
Note: Brooks saw an incremental increase in activity, with six carries and three catches.
|86.
|David Njoku CLE at PIT
|87.
|Cade Otton TB vs. LV
|88.
|Tre Tucker LV at TB
|89.
|Parker Washington JAC at TEN
|90.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. NO
Kickers
|1.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE
|2.
|Jake Bates DET vs. GB
|3.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. LV
|4.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at KC
|5.
|Tyler Bass BUF at LAR
|6.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. CIN
|7.
|Brandon McManus GB at DET
|8.
|*Jake Moody SF vs. CHI
Note: Missed two relatively long kicks in the cold.
|9.
|Joshua Karty LA vs. BUF
|10.
|Jason Myers SEA at ARI
|11.
|*John Parker Romo MIN vs. ATL
Note: Romo has filled in well, but he might not have the job much longer - the Vikings designated Will Reichard (quad) to return to practice.
|12.
|Matthew Wright KC vs. LAC
|13.
|Evan McPherson CIN at DAL
|14.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. CAR
|15.
|*Younghoe Koo ATL at MIN
Note: Koo struggled again, missing a 35-yard field goal attempt, but the Falcons cut Riley Patterson, so they must be confident that Koo's health woes are behind him.
|16.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYJ
|17.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at PIT
|18.
|*Blake Grupe NO at NYG
Note: Weirdly missed a 36-yard field goal attempt despite making two 54-yarders.
|19.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. JAX
|20.
|Chad Ryland ARZ vs. SEA
|21.
|Cam Little JAC at TEN
|22.
|Daniel Carlson LV at TB
|23.
|Anders Carlson NYJ at MIA
|24.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. NO
|25.
|Cairo Santos CHI at SF
|26.
|*Eddy Pineiro CAR at PHI
Note: Missed two kicks against the Bucs, for his first misses since Week 5.
|27.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. SEA
|28.
|Spencer Shrader KC vs. LAC
|29.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. ATL
|30.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at
|31.
|Justin Tucker BAL at
|32.
|Matt Gay IND at
|33.
|Wil Lutz DEN at
|34.
|Joey Slye NE at
Defenses
|1.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE
Note: Alex Highsmith could be back this week against the Browns.
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. CAR
|3.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL
|4.
|New Orleans Saints at NYG
|5.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC
|6.
|*Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
Note: This ranking assumes that it's Mac Jones starting for the Jaguars this week.
|7.
|Seattle Seahawks at ARI
|8.
|Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
|9.
|Buffalo Bills at LAR
|10.
|*Detroit Lions vs. GB
Note: The Lions have major injury issues on the defensive side of the ball. LB's Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone are out, and DL's DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal all were hurt last week as well.
|11.
|*San Francisco 49ers vs. CHI
Note: Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir both sat out the loss to the Bills.
|12.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA
|13.
|Cleveland Browns at PIT
|14.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LV
|15.
|New York Jets at MIA
|16.
|Chicago Bears at SF
|17.
|New York Giants vs. NO
|18.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN
|19.
|Green Bay Packers at DET
|20.
|Los Angeles Chargers at KC
|21.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. BUF
|22.
|Atlanta Falcons at MIN
|23.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
|24.
|Cincinnati Bengals at DAL
|25.
|Las Vegas Raiders at TB
|26.
|Carolina Panthers at PHI