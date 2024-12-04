Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 14 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on December 4, 2024 3:53PM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 14 Byes: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF at LAR
2.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. CAR
3.Joe Burrow CIN at DAL
4.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC
Note: Mahomes is throwing more often now, but also getting sacked more frequently.
5.Jared Goff DET vs. GB
6.*Baker Mayfield TB vs. LV
Note: Mayfield (leg) left for two plays last week against the Panthers, with Kyle Trask subbing in.
7.Jordan Love GB at DET
8.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SEA
9.*Jameis Winston CLE at PIT
Note: Monday night represented the full Jameis experience - 497 yards, but three interceptions, including two pick-sixes. Against Denver, of all teams.
10.*Russell Wilson PIT vs. CLE
Note: Always start your QBs against the Bengals.
11.Caleb Williams CHI at SF
12.Justin Herbert LAC at KC
13.Sam Darnold MIN vs. ATL
14.Cooper Rush DAL vs. CIN
15.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYJ
16.Geno Smith SEA at ARI
17.*Matthew Stafford LA vs. BUF
Note: Stafford suffered a lateral ankle sprain in the win over the Saints. He's expected to be fine for Sunday against the Bills, and his practice status looks decent too.
18.Will Levis TEN vs. JAX
19.*Bryce Young CAR at PHI
Note: Young once again looked cromulent, maybe even good, in a losing cause.
20.*Brock Purdy SF vs. CHI
Note: Purdy predictably struggled in the snow against the Bills. Now he's without Christian McCaffrey again for the rest of the regular season.
21.*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at MIA
Note: Rodgers will remain the starter this week against Miami, but the fact that the question is being asked is always a sign. The growing consensus is that he won't return in 2025.
22.*Kirk Cousins ATL at MIN
Note: Cousins had a third consecutive terrible game, throwing four interceptions in the loss to the Chargers.
23.*Aidan O'Connell LV at TB
Note: Shockingly threw for 340 yards in the loss to the Chiefs.
24.*Mac Jones JAC at TEN
Note: Jones nearly brought the Jaguars back from a 17-point deficit against the Texans, though it took awhile for him to get going through the air as the Texans stretched that lead. Teammate Trevor Lawrence (concussion) seems doubtful for this week.
25.Derek Carr NO at NYG
26.*Drew Lock NYG vs. NO
Note: The Giants haven't yet announced whether Lock will start again this week, or if they'll go back to Tommy DeVito (forearm).
27.Tommy DeVito NYG vs. NO
28.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN
Note: Lawrence left last week's loss to the Texans with a concussion and his status for the rest of the season is uncertain. It sounds like he's pretty doubtful for this week.
29.Lamar Jackson BAL at
30.C.J. Stroud HOU at
31.Bo Nix DEN at
32.Anthony Richardson IND at
33.Drake Maye NE at

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CAR
2.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB
3.*Alvin Kamara NO at NYG
Note: The Saints are going to keep losing offensive players so that Kamara will have to take every touch eventually.
4.Kyren Williams LA vs. BUF
5.James Cook BUF at LAR
6.Bijan Robinson ATL at MIN
7.*Josh Jacobs GB at DET
Note: Jacobs (calf) has been limited in practice so far this week.
8.De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYJ
9.*Bucky Irving TB vs. LV
Note: Irving injured his hip early in the win over the Panthers, ran roughshod for three quarters, but then was barely in on the Bucs' last three possessions. He dismissed the severity of the injury, but it bears watching in practice this week.
10.*Aaron Jones MIN vs. ATL
Note: One modest concern - Jones put the ball on the ground twice, losing one fumble.
11.David Montgomery DET vs. GB
12.Chase Brown CIN at DAL
13.*Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
Note: Walker was bottled up by the Jets, and making matters worse was that Zach Charbonnet vultured a touchdown carry late.
14.Breece Hall NYJ at MIA
15.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. CIN
16.*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. CHI
Note: Guerendo will take over the starting RB role for the Niners with both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out. It won't be behind a peak version of the Niners' offensive line, but it won't be a below-average unit either.
17.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAC
18.Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
19.*Tony Pollard TEN vs. JAX
Note: Pollard dominated the workload for the Titans last week despite the return of Tyjae Spears, and despite losing a fumble during the Titans' disastrous first quarter.
20.Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. NO
21.*Chuba Hubbard CAR at PHI
Note: Lost a critical fumble in overtime - will Jonathon Brooks cut into his workload this week against the Eagles?
22.James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
23.D'Andre Swift CHI at SF
24.Rachaad White TB vs. LV
25.Kareem Hunt KC vs. LAC
26.Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
27.Gus Edwards LAC at KC
28.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE
29.Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
30.Ameer Abdullah LV at TB
31.Ray Davis BUF at LAR
32.Tank Bigsby JAC at TEN
33.Devin Singletary NYG vs. NO
34.*Jonathon Brooks CAR at PHI
Note: Brooks saw an incremental increase in activity, with six carries and three catches.
35.Zach Charbonnet SEA at ARI
36.Tyler Allgeier ATL at MIN
37.Cam Akers MIN vs. ATL
38.*Blake Corum LA vs. BUF
Note: Corum got more work than usual last week, carrying eight times for 42 yards.
39.*Jerome Ford CLE at PIT
Note: Ford took over a big chunk of the snaps in the middle of Monday night's game, though Nick Chubb was back in there towards the end of the game.
40.Braelon Allen NYJ at MIA
41.*Sincere McCormick LV at TB
Note: McCormick has been serving as the Raiders' No. 2 back the last two weeks and has been added permanently from the practice squad.
42.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYJ
43.*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. CAR
Note: Gainwell only had seven offensive snaps last week. He's still the clear backup to Barkley, but it's going to take a lot for him to have a meaningful role in a given week.
44.*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. JAX
Note: Spears returned last week but netted just one carry.
45.Trey Benson ARZ vs. SEA
46.Jaylen Wright MIA vs. NYJ
47.Kimani Vidal LAC at KC
48.Samaje Perine KC vs. LAC
49.Ty Johnson BUF at LAR
50.Khalil Herbert CIN at DAL
51.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CIN
52.*Israel Abanikanda SF vs. CHI
Note: The Niners claimed Abanikanda off waivers from the Jets to help build some depth behind Issac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor. Taylor currently is on the practice squad.
53.Julius Chestnut TEN vs. JAX
54.Patrick Taylor at
55.Alexander Mattison LV at TB
56.Zamir White LV at TB
57.*Roschon Johnson CHI at SF
Note: Johnson suffered a concussion early in the Thanksgiving loss to the Lions.
58.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. CHI
Note: McCaffrey suffered a PCL strain in the loss to the Bills and is out six weeks, and has been placed on IR.
59.*Jordan Mason SF vs. CHI
Note: Mason suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday night and is headed to the IR.
60.Derrick Henry BAL at
61.Joe Mixon HOU at
62.Jonathan Taylor IND at
63.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at
64.Javonte Williams DEN at
65.Justice Hill BAL at
66.Dameon Pierce HOU at
67.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at
68.Antonio Gibson NE at

Wide Receivers

1.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
2.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
3.A.J. Brown PHI vs. CAR
4.*Mike Evans TB vs. LV
Note: Recorded his first 100-yard game in the win over the Panthers. His 1000-yard season streak is in jeopardy but still attainable with a hot streak.
5.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL
6.Puka Nacua LA vs. BUF
7.George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
8.*Jerry Jeudy CLE at PIT
Note: Jeudy has 33 catches for 614 yards and two scores since Jameis took over, compared to a meager 21-266-1 over the first seven games of the season when Deshaun Watson was at the helm.
9.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: The Cowboys are optimistic that the extra afforded to Lamb (shoulder) will be enough to get him available for Monday night against the Bengals.
10.Tee Higgins CIN at DAL
11.DJ Moore CHI at SF
12.Cooper Kupp LA vs. BUF
13.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI
14.Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
15.Malik Nabers NYG vs. NO
16.Drake London ATL at MIN
17.Khalil Shakir BUF at LAR
18.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ
19.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. JAX
20.Davante Adams NYJ at MIA
21.*DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
Note: Metcalf 'tweaked' his knee in the win over the Jets and missed a couple of snaps, but afterward the Seahawks coaching staff suggested that he was fine.
22.Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. SEA
23.Jakobi Meyers LV at TB
24.Jayden Reed GB at DET
25.*Ladd McConkey LAC at KC
Note: McConkey is dealing with a knee injury and his availability for practice appears uncertain this week.
26.Keenan Allen CHI at SF
27.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
28.Jauan Jennings SF vs. CHI
29.Jordan Addison MIN vs. ATL
30.Darnell Mooney ATL at MIN
31.DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LAC
32.Brian Thomas JAC at TEN
33.*Adam Thielen CAR at PHI
Note: Thielen was the leading Panthers' receiver last week, caught a touchdown and nearly a second, and set up what should have been the winning field goal chance with a circus catch in overtime.
34.Deebo Samuel SF vs. CHI
35.Jameson Williams DET vs. GB
36.*Elijah Moore CLE at PIT
Note: Moore had his first 100-yard game Monday night since his rookie season in 2021.
37.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. JAX
38.Christian Watson GB at DET
39.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SEA
40.Amari Cooper BUF at LAR
41.Xavier Legette CAR at PHI
42.Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at NYG
43.Rome Odunze CHI at SF
44.Tre Tucker LV at TB
45.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. NO
46.Parker Washington JAC at TEN
47.Sterling Shepard TB vs. LV
48.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. CIN
49.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at MIN
50.Quentin Johnston LAC at KC
51.Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
52.Demarcus Robinson LA vs. BUF
53.*KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. CIN
Note: Even before CeeDee Lamb got hurt on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys were trying to work Turpin into the offense more.
54.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAC
55.Jalen Nailor MIN vs. ATL
56.Xavier Worthy KC vs. LAC
57.*David Moore CAR at PHI
Note: Moore could be at risk of losing reps, with Jalen Coker (quad) near ready to return.
58.Dontayvion Wicks GB at DET
59.Joshua Palmer LAC at KC
60.*Keon Coleman BUF at LAR
Note: (Wrist)
61.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CAR
Note: (Hamstring)
62.*Cedric Tillman CLE at PIT
Note: (Concussion)
63.*Romeo Doubs GB at DET
Note: Doubs (concussion) was limited in practice Tuesday after sitting out last Thursday's game.
64.*Calvin Austin PIT vs. CLE
Note: Austin suffered a concussion early in the win over the Bengals.
65.*Jalen Coker CAR at PHI
Note: The Panthers are hopeful that Coker (quad) will be able to return this week against the Eagles.
66.Nico Collins HOU at
67.Courtland Sutton DEN at
68.Zay Flowers BAL at
69.Michael Pittman IND at
70.Alec Pierce IND at
71.Tank Dell HOU at
72.Rashod Bateman BAL at
73.Devaughn Vele DEN at
74.DeMario Douglas NE at
75.Kayshon Boutte NE at
76.Josh Downs IND at
77.John Metchie HOU at

Tight Ends

1.Brock Bowers LV at TB
2.Trey McBride ARZ vs. SEA
3.George Kittle SF vs. CHI
4.Evan Engram JAC at TEN
5.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. NYJ
6.Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
7.Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB
8.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL
9.David Njoku CLE at PIT
10.Cade Otton TB vs. LV
11.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE
12.Cole Kmet CHI at SF
13.Tucker Kraft GB at DET
14.Dawson Knox BUF at LAR
15.*Juwan Johnson NO at NYG
Note: In line for more targets with Taysom Hill (knee) out.
16.*Kyle Pitts ATL at MIN
Note: Pitts was shut out on two targets, getting only a 39 percent snap share. Ugh.
17.*Will Dissly LAC at KC
Note: Dissly got dragged down along with the rest of the non-McConkey Chargers last week. He should fare better this week against the Chiefs, who continue to struggle to cover tight ends.
18.Noah Gray KC vs. LAC
19.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. JAX
20.*Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIA
Note: Conklin commanded five targets in the loss to the Seahawks.
21.Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. CIN
22.Noah Fant SEA at ARI
23.Mike Gesicki CIN at DAL
24.*Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. CAR
Note: Calcaterra is expected to start again, with Dallas Goedert (knee) week-to-week.
25.AJ Barner SEA at ARI
26.Tommy Tremble CAR at PHI
27.Davis Allen LA vs. BUF
28.*Foster Moreau NO at NYG
Note: Teammate Taysom Hill (knee) is out for the season.
29.Brenton Strange JAC at TEN
30.Colby Parkinson LA vs. BUF
31.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. CIN
32.Dalton Kincaid BUF at LAR
33.*Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR at PHI
Note: The Panthers are hopeful that Sanders (neck) can return this week.
34.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CAR
Note: Goedert (knee) is week-to-week with an injury suffered in the fourth quarter.
35.*Taysom Hill NO at NYG
Note: Hill suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the loss to the Rams.
36.*Theo Johnson NYG vs. NO
Note: Johnson (foot) was placed on IR by the Giants.
37.Mark Andrews BAL at
38.Dalton Schultz HOU at
39.Hunter Henry NE at
40.Isaiah Likely BAL at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CAR
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
4.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB
5.*Alvin Kamara NO at NYG
Note: The Saints are going to keep losing offensive players so that Kamara will have to take every touch eventually.
6.A.J. Brown PHI vs. CAR
7.*Mike Evans TB vs. LV
Note: Recorded his first 100-yard game in the win over the Panthers. His 1000-yard season streak is in jeopardy but still attainable with a hot streak.
8.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL
9.Kyren Williams LA vs. BUF
10.Brock Bowers LV at TB
11.James Cook BUF at LAR
12.Bijan Robinson ATL at MIN
13.*Josh Jacobs GB at DET
Note: Jacobs (calf) has been limited in practice so far this week.
14.Puka Nacua LA vs. BUF
15.George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
16.Trey McBride ARZ vs. SEA
17.De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYJ
18.*Bucky Irving TB vs. LV
Note: Irving injured his hip early in the win over the Panthers, ran roughshod for three quarters, but then was barely in on the Bucs' last three possessions. He dismissed the severity of the injury, but it bears watching in practice this week.
19.*Aaron Jones MIN vs. ATL
Note: One modest concern - Jones put the ball on the ground twice, losing one fumble.
20.David Montgomery DET vs. GB
21.Chase Brown CIN at DAL
22.*Jerry Jeudy CLE at PIT
Note: Jeudy has 33 catches for 614 yards and two scores since Jameis took over, compared to a meager 21-266-1 over the first seven games of the season when Deshaun Watson was at the helm.
23.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: The Cowboys are optimistic that the extra afforded to Lamb (shoulder) will be enough to get him available for Monday night against the Bengals.
24.Tee Higgins CIN at DAL
25.DJ Moore CHI at SF
26.Cooper Kupp LA vs. BUF
27.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI
28.Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
29.Malik Nabers NYG vs. NO
30.Drake London ATL at MIN
31.Khalil Shakir BUF at LAR
32.*Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
Note: Walker was bottled up by the Jets, and making matters worse was that Zach Charbonnet vultured a touchdown carry late.
33.Breece Hall NYJ at MIA
34.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. CIN
35.*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. CHI
Note: Guerendo will take over the starting RB role for the Niners with both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out. It won't be behind a peak version of the Niners' offensive line, but it won't be a below-average unit either.
36.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ
37.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. JAX
38.Davante Adams NYJ at MIA
39.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAC
40.Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
41.George Kittle SF vs. CHI
42.Evan Engram JAC at TEN
43.*Tony Pollard TEN vs. JAX
Note: Pollard dominated the workload for the Titans last week despite the return of Tyjae Spears, and despite losing a fumble during the Titans' disastrous first quarter.
44.*DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
Note: Metcalf 'tweaked' his knee in the win over the Jets and missed a couple of snaps, but afterward the Seahawks coaching staff suggested that he was fine.
45.Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. SEA
46.Jakobi Meyers LV at TB
47.Jayden Reed GB at DET
48.*Ladd McConkey LAC at KC
Note: McConkey is dealing with a knee injury and his availability for practice appears uncertain this week.
49.Keenan Allen CHI at SF
50.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
51.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. NYJ
52.Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
53.Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. NO
54.*Chuba Hubbard CAR at PHI
Note: Lost a critical fumble in overtime - will Jonathon Brooks cut into his workload this week against the Eagles?
55.James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
56.D'Andre Swift CHI at SF
57.Jauan Jennings SF vs. CHI
58.Jordan Addison MIN vs. ATL
59.Darnell Mooney ATL at MIN
60.DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LAC
61.Brian Thomas JAC at TEN
62.*Adam Thielen CAR at PHI
Note: Thielen was the leading Panthers' receiver last week, caught a touchdown and nearly a second, and set up what should have been the winning field goal chance with a circus catch in overtime.
63.Deebo Samuel SF vs. CHI
64.Rachaad White TB vs. LV
65.Kareem Hunt KC vs. LAC
66.Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
67.Gus Edwards LAC at KC
68.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE
69.Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB
70.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL
71.Jameson Williams DET vs. GB
72.*Elijah Moore CLE at PIT
Note: Moore had his first 100-yard game Monday night since his rookie season in 2021.
73.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. JAX
74.Christian Watson GB at DET
75.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SEA
76.Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
77.Ameer Abdullah LV at TB
78.Ray Davis BUF at LAR
79.Tank Bigsby JAC at TEN
80.Amari Cooper BUF at LAR
81.Xavier Legette CAR at PHI
82.Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at NYG
83.Rome Odunze CHI at SF
84.Devin Singletary NYG vs. NO
85.*Jonathon Brooks CAR at PHI
Note: Brooks saw an incremental increase in activity, with six carries and three catches.
86.David Njoku CLE at PIT
87.Cade Otton TB vs. LV
88.Tre Tucker LV at TB
89.Parker Washington JAC at TEN
90.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. NO

Kickers

1.Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE
2.Jake Bates DET vs. GB
3.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. LV
4.Cameron Dicker LAC at KC
5.Tyler Bass BUF at LAR
6.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. CIN
7.Brandon McManus GB at DET
8.*Jake Moody SF vs. CHI
Note: Missed two relatively long kicks in the cold.
9.Joshua Karty LA vs. BUF
10.Jason Myers SEA at ARI
11.*John Parker Romo MIN vs. ATL
Note: Romo has filled in well, but he might not have the job much longer - the Vikings designated Will Reichard (quad) to return to practice.
12.Matthew Wright KC vs. LAC
13.Evan McPherson CIN at DAL
14.Jake Elliott PHI vs. CAR
15.*Younghoe Koo ATL at MIN
Note: Koo struggled again, missing a 35-yard field goal attempt, but the Falcons cut Riley Patterson, so they must be confident that Koo's health woes are behind him.
16.Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYJ
17.Dustin Hopkins CLE at PIT
18.*Blake Grupe NO at NYG
Note: Weirdly missed a 36-yard field goal attempt despite making two 54-yarders.
19.Nick Folk TEN vs. JAX
20.Chad Ryland ARZ vs. SEA
21.Cam Little JAC at TEN
22.Daniel Carlson LV at TB
23.Anders Carlson NYJ at MIA
24.Graham Gano NYG vs. NO
25.Cairo Santos CHI at SF
26.*Eddy Pineiro CAR at PHI
Note: Missed two kicks against the Bucs, for his first misses since Week 5.
27.Matt Prater ARZ vs. SEA
28.Spencer Shrader KC vs. LAC
29.Will Reichard MIN vs. ATL
30.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at
31.Justin Tucker BAL at
32.Matt Gay IND at
33.Wil Lutz DEN at
34.Joey Slye NE at

Defenses

1.*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE
Note: Alex Highsmith could be back this week against the Browns.
2.Philadelphia Eagles vs. CAR
3.Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL
4.New Orleans Saints at NYG
5.Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC
6.*Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
Note: This ranking assumes that it's Mac Jones starting for the Jaguars this week.
7.Seattle Seahawks at ARI
8.Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
9.Buffalo Bills at LAR
10.*Detroit Lions vs. GB
Note: The Lions have major injury issues on the defensive side of the ball. LB's Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone are out, and DL's DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal all were hurt last week as well.
11.*San Francisco 49ers vs. CHI
Note: Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir both sat out the loss to the Bills.
12.Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA
13.Cleveland Browns at PIT
14.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LV
15.New York Jets at MIA
16.Chicago Bears at SF
17.New York Giants vs. NO
18.Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN
19.Green Bay Packers at DET
20.Los Angeles Chargers at KC
21.Los Angeles Rams vs. BUF
22.Atlanta Falcons at MIN
23.Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
24.Cincinnati Bengals at DAL
25.Las Vegas Raiders at TB
26.Carolina Panthers at PHI
