Dear friends who haven't hopped on the fantasy football bandwagon yet,

The time has come. 2023 is the year you will finally join a league, and there's no turning back.

With over 40 million Americans playing fantasy football, it's a no-brainer that this hobby is now ingrained in our culture. Even still, there are plenty of souls out there with True Fantasy Potential (TFP) who simply need an extra nudge.

Luckily, we've curated the eight-step R.O.T.O.W.I.R.E. System, inspired by the infamous D.E.N.N.I.S. System from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Rather than picking up chicks at the bar, we're picking up players off the waiver wire. Think of it as your golden ticket to unlocking endless fun, camaraderie and competition. Of course, there's also the thrill of outsmarting your friends while trash-talking like a pro. Let's face it; life is more exciting when you're playing fantasy football with your crew.

Disclaimer: Don't force anyone into signing up for a league if they truly don't want to. As Marshawn Lynch once said, "I'm just here so I won't get fined." It's never fun playing against opponents who aren't trying. Don't be that person.

R - Recognize Their Interests

Fantasy football can be daunting for first-timers, which commonly creates barriers to entry. Think back to when you first signed up -- the hefty time commitment, the new app to learn, and the initial lack of knowledge about players, stats and league formats.

To convince someone, it's crucial to understand what they like, both inside and outside of sports. Who's their favorite player or band? What other hobbies do they have? What's their schedule and family/work situation like?

Throughout this step, talk less and listen more. When people talk about themselves, their brains show activity in the areas most closely linked to motivation and value. That same section of the brain also happens to be associated with pleasure, money, food … and fantasy football.

O - Offer Food, Beers

You know what they say, you can't spell fantasy without f-u-n! Organize a casual gathering with your friend and leaguemates -- order gameday-style snacks, bring out the cold ones and crank up the tunes. Show how the social aspect of fantasy football can be a rewarding way to bond with friends and family while fostering a sense of camaraderie within the league.

T - Talk, Tell

After a few brews, turn the talking up. Exchange stories with your leaguemates about previous seasons -- wild finishes, worst first-round picks and brutal injuries. Reminisce about alllll the fun within the league and share tales of huge winnings among fantasy managers. Laugh about that time Dave drafted a kicker in the 10th round, or the time Pat picked a team with eight players sharing the same bye week. Go ahead, brag about your back-to-back trophies, or reveal that tattoo you got as punishment for coming in last place.

Ultimately, let your friend envision the potential rewards and victories they can experience in the world of fantasy football.

O - Organize a Best Ball League or Mock Draft

Now that everyone is juiced up and laughed out, truly immerse your friends in the fantasy football experience by organizing a Best Ball or Mock Draft event. These formats are less time-consuming and more beginner-friendly. The hands-on experience will give them a taste of the fun and strategic decision-making involved in drafting players for their team. It's a perfect way to break the ice and ignite their developing interest. Bonus points if you turn it into a drinking game.

Fresh off The RotoWire: Why You're Ready For Best Ball Fantasy Footballhttps://t.co/LOwV2kvbZP — RotoWire (@RotoWire) August 10, 2023

W - Watch Sports Content Together

What better way to ignite their passion for the game? Whether you're heading to a stadium or viewing on a screen, the options are endless. For TV shows, check out The League -- a sitcom that showcases the culture and competitiveness of fantasy football -- along with Ted Lasso, Quarterback, Friday Night Lights and ESPN's 30-for-30s. Of course, inspirational sports movies are always a winner. Extra credit if they provide an inside look at working in sports, like Jerry Maguire or Moneyball.

You can also listen to podcasts, such as RotoWire Fantasy Football, or radio shows like RW Fantasy Sports Today on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. Top it off with some killer social media action by sharing your favorite memes, videos and more. Oh, and follow RotoWire on Twitter and Instagram.

I - Inspire and Inform

Emphasize that fantasy football truly is for everyone -- not just experts. With a bit of research, smart decision-making and a dash of luck, anyone can become a competitive player. Explain the variety of formats, drafts, league settings, stats and prizes available. That includes anything from a standard H2H 12-team snake draft league to Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) contests. Help your friend realize there's a perfect format for them at any price point. With the right blend of statistical evidence and inspirational words, you can fuel their curiosity and enthusiasm, pushing them to embark on this adventure with you.

As Dennis Reynolds once said, "I will make it work because I'm a genius."

You got this.

R - Recommend Useful Resources

Make it easy on your recruit by providing the right tools to succeed. Point them to reliable websites, apps and resources where they can gain valuable insights, as well as injury reports and expert analysis. In a digital arena where brands compete like gladiators, RotoWire remains the leading source for player notes, expert insights, top-notch data and useful tools that encourage fantasy success.

The 2023 NFL Draft Kit is now live! Step up your game with useful tools like: 🏈Cheat Sheets & Projections

🏈Customizable Rankings

🏈Player Season Outlooks

🏈Sleepers & Busts

🏈Breakout Players

🏈Best Ball Rankings

🏈ADP Reports

🏈+ More! 🔗 https://t.co/gRBKVzvdmG pic.twitter.com/hD8plslRld — RotoWire (@RotoWire) June 6, 2023

E - Exploit Scarcity to Seal the Deal

Now that you have showcased the engagement, camaraderie, and potential rewards of playing fantasy football, let's add a powerful persuasion technique: scarcity. Emphasize that opportunities like this are rare, and that there's limited time or availability to join the league. As in…there's only one spot left and they should act fast to secure their place.

By leveraging the concept of scarcity, you create a sense of urgency and fear of missing out (FOMO) among your friends. People tend to place higher value on opportunities that are scarce or exclusive, and this can motivate them to sign up ASAP.

By now, you should be convinced that you know how to convince. It's all about creating a compelling narrative that resonates with one's interests and passions. So, gather your friends, draft your teams, and let the fantasy games begin!