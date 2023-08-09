Fresh off The RotoWire: Why You’re Ready For Best Ball Fantasy Football

This article is part of our Fresh Off The RotoWire series.

For those who have never played best ball fantasy football, it is time to join in!

Listening to or seeing ads about best ball leagues sounds exciting, but for years, you may have been used to drafting in a league or two. Knowing you love the competition, but also knowing that managing too many rosters sounds overwhelming, you need something that meets your needs.

Here are several reasons why you're ready to take the next step and have more fun while putting your fantasy football knowledge to the test in best ball fantasy football leagues.

Best Ball Fantasy Football Draft Strategy

Whether you use your own best ball fantasy football rankings or professional rankings, like the ones we have at RotoWire, when you are on the clock in your main league, you often struggle to determine the right player to take. The best way to be comfortable when it's your turn to draft is to practice being on the clock. By playing in best ball leagues, you will quickly realize which players you refuse to take at certain points of the draft. When this occurs, you will begin to move those players down your draft board. And the more best ball leagues you're in, the better you'll understand the types of players and positions that will be available in the varying rounds. Of course every draft is different, but being in more drafts will help you refine your draft board so it looks exactly like you want it to at any point in time. It becomes your masterpiece. You will also be able to invest in different players. Do you like A.J. Brown AND Tyreek Hill? If playing in just one league, it's unlikely you can roster both. But if you play in a number of best ball leagues, you can load up on both Brown and Hill in various leagues.

Best Ball Fantasy Football: How To Win

You know you're good at fantasy football. You've done well in the leagues you've played in. But it's time to see how you fare against different competition. Winning is the goal, but making some extra cash adds to the enjoyment. When joining best ball leagues, the good news is that you can play at your level of financial comfort. Want to play in a league that costs a couple dollars? No problem. How about a league that has higher entry stakes? Those are easy to find as well. There are leagues that pay out the top teams in the league. There are also leagues that have massive payouts for those who place at the top of all of the teams that entered similar leagues in the same contest. Instead of playing the lottery -- which is leaving your chances to fate -- why not take fate into your own hands by drafting a best ball squad that becomes your personal lottery ticket?

Best Ball Fantasy Football Roster Settings

It's definitely fun to be in leagues in which you can trade, use the waiver wire and set weekly lineups. But at some point, you find yourself in enough leagues that take up more time than you can afford to take care of roster management. Once you've reached that limit of leagues that you can spend time on, that doesn't mean you have to be done adding teams. This is exactly the time that you should venture into the world of best ball leagues. Once you draft the team, your optimal lineup is started automatically for you each week. There are neither waivers nor trading. The last day of league activity is draft day. Imagine the adrenaline rush you get when you're about to select your team.

Now, this is no longer limited to a couple times a year. Whenever you want the rush of being in a draft, your opportunity is just a click away!