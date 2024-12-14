Jeff on VSiN: More Week 15 Best Bets

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On Saturday night before the NFL's Week 15 slate of games, Jeff Erickson joins VSiN's Cashing Out and host Scott Seidenberg to discuss Jeff's best bets. They start with the Colts Broncos game. The Colts' injuries worry Jeff, as Jeff expects a bad game from Anthony Richardson. Scott and Jeff then discuss the other Sunday games.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.