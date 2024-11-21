NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jeff on VSiN: Week 12 Betting Picks

Jeff on VSiN: Week 12 Betting Picks

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Published on November 21, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson appears on VSiN's "Cashing Out" to offer his best wagers for the upcoming NFL Week 12 action. Jeff and host Joe Ceraulo start by discussing the weather issues for Thursday's Steelers Browns game. (They are leaning on the under). They then discuss Giants Bucs and the return of Mike Evans. Watch for all their tips. Jeff appears every Wednesday night on VSiN.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Browns vs. Steelers
Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Browns vs. Steelers
NFL Game Previews: Steelers-Browns Matchup
NFL Game Previews: Steelers-Browns Matchup
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 12 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 12 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets
Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets
Locker Week 12 Picks
Locker Week 12 Picks
Beating the Book: Full ATS Picks + Predictions for Every NFL Week 12 Game
Beating the Book: Full ATS Picks + Predictions for Every NFL Week 12 Game