Jeff on VSiN: Week 12 Betting Picks

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson appears on VSiN's "Cashing Out" to offer his best wagers for the upcoming NFL Week 12 action. Jeff and host Joe Ceraulo start by discussing the weather issues for Thursday's Steelers Browns game. (They are leaning on the under). They then discuss Giants Bucs and the return of Mike Evans. Watch for all their tips. Jeff appears every Wednesday night on VSiN.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.