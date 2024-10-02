Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jim on SiriusXM: Options Limited for Tank Dell?

Jim on SiriusXM: Options Limited for Tank Dell?

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Published on October 2, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On today's SiriusXM show, Jim explains why he's concerned about Tank Dell's opportunities this season.  What does the removal of Houston's fullbacks mean for Dell? 

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports click here

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM?  Listen 8pm-10pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday? Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Beating the Book: ATS Picks, Score Predictions for Every NFL Week 5 Game
Beating the Book: ATS Picks, Score Predictions for Every NFL Week 5 Game
Locker Week 5 Picks
Locker Week 5 Picks
NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Staff Picks: Week 5 Winners
NFL Staff Picks: Week 5 Winners
Survivor: Week 5 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 5 Strategy & Picks
NFL Injury Analysis: Colts Suffer Injuries to Key Players
NFL Injury Analysis: Colts Suffer Injuries to Key Players