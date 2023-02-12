Last Minute Props To Bet For Super Bowl 57: Eagles vs Chiefs

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

When it comes to betting on Super Bowl 57, you will find an abundance of NFL player props to bet on at all of the best NFL betting apps to go along with your traditional betting markets for the big game.

Whether you want to bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs moneyline, an anytime touchdown scorer prop, or the length of the National Anthem, sportsbooks that include BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and DraftKings Sportsbook will feature these wagers and more.

This Super Bowl 57 prop betting guide will feature the best last-minute props to bet on ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Travis Kelce First Touchdown Scorer +750 at DraftKings

The best odds for Travis Kelce's first touchdown bet can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kelce has scored the first touchdown in both playoff games for the Chiefs this season. This is a bet he cashed eight total times this season.

On the Eagles' side, Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia in first touchdowns scoring six times this season. You can find the best price for Hurts' first touchdown scorer prop at BetMGM. Both the Eagles and Chiefs score first at a high rate. The Chiefs have scored first in 12-of-19 games while the Eagles scored first in 13-of-19.

Any Quarterback To Record A Reception +1200 at DraftKings

When it comes to novelty props, you will find them tied to the Super Bowl. One of the best exotic prop markets that could cash comes in the form of any quarterback to record a reception bet. Once again, you can find the best price for this wager at DraftKings Sportsbook, where the odds are currently set at +1200.

The reason why this prop is juicy is that both of the quarterbacks featured in this game are athletic enough to run a route and catch a pass. Furthermore, the Eagles have the Philly Special on their side, a play that former head coach and Andy Reid protege Doug Pederson ran which ended with a Nick Foles reception in the team's last Super Bowl appearance just a few short years ago.

It wouldn't surprise anyone if the Philly Special or a variation of the play was called by Nick Sirianni this time around.

It is also important to note that Andy Reid is one of the most creative play-callers in NFL history. He could have something up his sleeve facing one of the most stingy defenses in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes also caught a six-yard pass earlier this season against the Broncos, another tough defensive unit.

Unfortunately for Massachsusetts residents, online sports betting won't be live in time for the Super Bowl, but it is coming soon.

Team With The Most Punts at Caesars Sportsbook

You can bet on which team will punt the ball more in the Super Bowl, which offers a unique prop bet to explore.

Eagles (-144)

Chiefs (+116)

This is another interesting prop market you can bet on in Super Bowl 57. Since the Eagles have one of the toughest defenses in the NFL, there is value in the Chiefs at +116. Most of the best NFL sportsbooks have this market set at minus odds.

There should not be many punts in this game, but this is a bet to make on value alone. Getting Kansas City to punt the most times at plus money is a wise wager to make.

You can bet on this prop using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.