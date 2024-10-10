Locker Week 6 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 6:

James Conner, RB, ARI - More than 70.5 rush yards

Conner has been the engine of the Cardinals offense this season. Aside from a game in which he faced an elite Lions' run defense, Conner has posted at least 86 yards three times since Week 2. This week, the running back will face a soft Green Bay rush defense that is giving up 4.64 yards per carry. Aside from Green Bay's matchup against Tennessee, the Packers have allowed opposing running backs to rush for at least 93 yards. Conner has a great chance of hitting 100 yards.

Derrick Henry, RB, BAL - More than 82.5 rush yards

Henry has recorded at least 84 yards in four straight games. It's looking like that streak will extend to five games in Week 6. On the season, the Commanders have not faced a difficult schedule of running backs, but Washington is still giving up 5.2 yards per carry. Both Devin Singletary and James Conner have posted at least 95 yards against this defense. In a game the Ravens are favored, Henry should be busy and productive.

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS - Less than 57.5 receiving yards

McLaurin has been incredible in each of the last three games. In two of those contests, the receiver has reached the 100-yard mark. However, in each of McLaurin's recent games, defenses have either left him in single coverage, or had safeties that were unable to get over the top to limit big plays. The Ravens are a defense that is very likely to realize McLaurin is the only pass catcher to worry about on the Commanders, which should lead to tight coverage from a veteran secondary. In addition, Baltimore's defense is likely to put a safety over the top of McLaurin. This may not be a great week for the pass catcher.

Gabe Davis, WR, JAC - Less than 32.5 yards

In each of the last three games, Davis hasn't been much of a factor in the Jacksonville passing attack. During that time, he has failed to reach 30 receiving yards. Also, the veteran is averaging just 15 yards per contest. As the third option in the Jaguars' passing attack, and fourth if Evan Engram returns from injury, Davis is unlikely to see many targets. This week, Davis will face Chicago's elite pass defense. It seems improbable that the receiver will get on track in this matchup.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL - Less than 30.5 receiving yards

In weeks 3 and 4, when the Ravens were running the ball up-and-down the field, Lamar Jackson threw very few passes. Bateman averaged 2.5 targets and failed to reach 29 yards in those two contests. Sunday's matchup against Washington looks like another game in which Baltimore will be able to run the ball at will. Washington has allowed a ridiculous 5.2 yards per carry this season. Although the Commanders have an excellent pair of defensive tackles, dealing with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson is a unique challenge. As a result, it's unlikely that Bateman sees many targets this week in a game script that should have Baltimore running the ball early and often.

