New York Giants at Tennessee Titans Betting Odds, Expert Picks and Player Props

NFL Week 1 Best Bets and Player Props for New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

The New York Giants underwent a ton of changes during the offseason, with Joe Schoen taking over as their General Manager and Brian Daboll replacing Joe Judge as their head coach. They are still in the early stages of rebuilding their roster, and they could be in line for another season with a losing record. They will face a tough opponent right off the bat in the Titans, who were the top seed in the AFC last year.

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total (via the DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans Best Bets and Player Props

Saquon Barkley over 27.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's been a while since we've seen a healthy Barkley. After storming into the league with over 2,000 total yards in 2018, injuries have put a damper on his career. He played just two games in 2020, and was limited to 13 games last season. Even when he was on the field, he never looked healthy after returning from an ankle injury. The end result was him recording a mere 856 total yards.

Listening to Barkley's offseason comments, he seems like a man on a mission to prove to the league that he is still one of the most dangerous running backs out there. He'll look to benefit not only from a new coaching staff but also from a vastly improved offensive line. Expect him to be a big part of the passing game, and with his talent, it only could only take one or two receptions for him to blow past this total.

Robert Woods over 50.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The biggest news surrounding the Titans this offseason was them trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles. His departure left a huge void in their wide receiver group that was already underwhelming. They drafted Treylon Burks in the first round, while also bringing in the veteran Woods to try and provide some stability to the position. Coming off of a torn ACL, Woods has no limitations entering Week 1.

Woods should be Ryan Tannehill's top target, and he could immediately exploit one of the weaknesses of the Giants, which is their cornerback position. Gone is James Bradberry, who was a cap causality that ended up landing with the Eagles. Outside of Adoree' Jackson, the Giants uninspiring cornerback group includes the likes of Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes and Cor'Dale Flott. The stars are aligning for Woods to start off the season on the right foot.

Graham Gano over 1.5 field goals made (+105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Despite the Giants' offense struggling, Gano made 29 field goals last season, marking the sixth time over the last seven seasons that he's converted at least that many. He was stellar from deep, including making a career-high seven field goals from at least 50 yards away.

A healthy Barkley and an improved offensive line should help the Giants move the ball up the field better this season. With that being said, Jones still being at the helm doesn't exactly instill a lot of confidence in them being able to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns. Expect Gano to receive at least a couple of opportunities to kick field goals in this matchup.

