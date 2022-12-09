NFL ATS Picks This Week: Best Against The Spread Picks

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Week 14 is on the horizon, which means another loaded NFL betting slate chock full of juicy matchups.

One of the best ways to bet on the NFL, and be profitable doing so, is by deploying the line shopping technique. When you line shop, you are shopping the same market at different sports betting apps, while making your bet at the sportsbook offering the best price.

Below, you will find the best against-the-spread picks for NFL Week 14, as well as the sportsbook offering the best NFL odds for that market.

Best NFL Against The Spread Picks This Week

Bengals -6 (-107) at PointsBet

The highly-anticipated return of Deshaun Watson was an utter disaster last week. While the Browns still managed to defeat the Texans, the controversial signal caller caused more harm than good. If it wasn't for three defense/special teams' scores, the Browns would not have logged a touchdown.

There is a chance that Watson could shake off the cobwebs and turn it around in Week 14, he will have a tough time doing so facing the white-hot Bengals, who are coming off another outright win over the Chiefs.

While the Browns are 4-2 ATS, covering in two straight, the Bengals have covered in nine of their past 10 games, including four straight. Although recent history suggests that the Browns are the play, considering they have won five straight games outright against the Bengals, Cincy has covered three times in that five-game period.

Seahawks -3.5 (-110) at BetMGM

Although the Seahawks have been erratic of late, they are the superior team to the Panthers. Shockingly, after a horrendous start, the Panthers have covered the spread in five of their past six games, including three straight. This is a trend that will come to an end on Sunday afternoon at the Seahawks.

Following a mid-season stretch where the Seahawks have covered the spread in four straight games, they have now failed to cover in three straight. Again, this is also a trend that will come to an end on Sunday.

Barring a Geno Smith collapse, look for the Seahawks to take control of this game early and pull away. It is also important to note that Seattle plays better at home, notably on defense.

Although teams have played the Seahawks close of late, two of their past three games in which they failed to cover were on the road. This Panthers-Seahawks matchup has blowout potential in the favor of the home side.

