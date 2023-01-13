NFL ATS Picks This Week: Best Against The Spread Picks

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL Playoffs are set to begin with Wild Card Weekend. With six games spread between three days of NFL action, this inaugural slate of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs promises to be a banger from the NFL betting front.

You can bet on the NFL Playoffs in many different ways, but today, the focus will be on the best against-the-spread picks for Wild Card Weekend, and the best sportsbook promo codes being offered by the top sports betting sites.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Pick Against The Spread

Jaguars +1 (-110) at BetMGM

You can also take the Jaguars -105 moneyline, which gives you slightly better odds, but it is safer taking Jacksonville to get the point.

Everyone will likely be on the Chargers because of all of their talent and Justin Herbert. However, it will not be wise to overlook the Jaguars, a team that resembles the 2022 Bengals.

Both sides ended the regular season hot, but the Jaguars were arguably more impressive. They had to win out to win the AFC South and get into the playoffs. The Jags did just that. All five of those games were pseudo-playoff games. This team matured and become battle-tested in the process.

When it comes to covering the spread, both the Chargers and Jaguars ended the year strong, but the Chargers were better on the season overall with an 11-5-1 ATS record.

Earlier this season, the Jaguars erased the Chargers with a 38-10 victory in late September. Although that Chargers team was beaten up by injury, that Jaguars team was also not as good as the one they will field this week. Lean on the home underdog on Wild Card Weekend.

Ravens vs. Bengals Pick Against The Spread

Bengals -6.5 (-114) at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Ravens have a lot of question marks, especially on offense. It is hard to give the Ravens a serious look not knowing the playing status of Lamar Jackson, who has missed the past five games with a knee injury.

The Ravens defeated the Bengals, with Jackson, back in early October, but looking at the past four meetings overall, Cincinnati is 3-1, with a 3-0-1 mark against the spread. Furthermore, the Bengals have won all three of those meetings by at least 11 points. Two of those double-digit point wins were at home.

The Bengals have won eight straight games, covering the spread or pushing in all of them. That streak will continue on Wild Card Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Pick Against The Spread

Cowboys -2.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

You can not enter the NFL Playoffs any more flat than the Cowboys and Buccaneers. On paper, the Cowboys are the superior team, but the Buccaneers have the proverbial Tom Brady edge. Brady has never lost to the Cowboys in his Hall of Fame career.

The Cowboys were one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but cooled off down the stretch, especially in the past two games. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers never found a way to get anything going this season but did muster up a good enough game against the Panthers to clinch the NFC South with a losing record.

If the Cowboys can get their pass rush going on defense while re-establish the run on offense, they should win this game. On paper, they are three points better than this version of the Buccaneers. It is a matter of Dak Prescott finally rising to the occasion.

The Bucs have only covered the spread four times this season. Dallas should get the job done on Monday Night. You can bet on the Cowboys to cover the -2.5 with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a $1,250 first bet, on Caesars today.