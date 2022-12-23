NFL ATS Picks This Week - Grab These Against The Spread Picks

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

There are many ways to bet on the NFL, but the most popular NFL betting type is an against the spread pick. You can place NFL ATS picks this week on the top NFL betting sites throughout the country.

By using the best sportsbook promo codes, you can tap into bonus funds to place NFL ATS picks this week. Below is a rundown of how to access the best promos on a variety of sports betting sites as well as against the spread picks for NFL Week 16 to use them on.

How To Bet On NFL ATS Picks This Week

You can bet against the spread on all of the NFL Week 16 games this weekend. When placing an against the spread wager, you can choose to take the favorite, which is given a points handicap, or the underdog, which gets points and can lose the contest but still cover the spread.

For example, the Cleveland Browns are favored by 2.5 points against the New Orleans Saints. The Browns would have to win by at least three points to cover the spread, while a Saints win, tie, one-point or two-point loss would be a win for New Orleans against the spread.

You can bet on NFL ATS picks this week at any leading mobile sportsbook. To sign up, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where your sportsbook of choice is licensed to operate. Some of the top NFL betting sites where you can grab these against the spread picks are BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetRivers, FanDuel Sportsbook, and PointsBet.

The promos you can redeem to make NFL ATS picks this week can be found below.

Top Promos To Use For NFL ATS Picks This Week

The top sportsbook promos available can be activated by using our link to sign up. Using these promotions will unlock risk-free bets, deposit matches, and more.

For instance, BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will give you a $1,000 risk-free first bet that you can use on NFL ATS picks. The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gets you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, and you can even watch NFL games right on the app to follow along with your NFL ATS picks this week. The FanDuel Promo Code link below grants you access to a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet, which can be redeemed on against the spread picks too.

Best NFL ATS Picks This Week: NFL Week 16 Picks

You can take advantage of one or more of the offers listed above and use the bonus funds on these against the spread picks for Week 16. Spreads can vary slightly between the top sportsbooks, and are subject to change, but the NFL ATS picks below have the point spread courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks +10 (-110) at Kansas City Chiefs: The 7-7 Seahawks are fighting to stay in the NFC playoff hunt, while the Chiefs are coming off consecutive six-point wins against the Broncos and Texans, who are a combined 5-22-1. I expect a similar outcome here, which puts the Seahawks in a good position to cover the spread in Kansas City.

Baltimore Ravens -7.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Falcons: The Ravens should run away with this one at home against Atlanta, no matter who the QB is come Saturday afternoon. The Falcons were surprisingly competitive with Marcus Mariota under center, but rookie QB Desmond Ridder looks far from NFL-ready and threw for less than 100 yards in his first start last week. The Baltimore defense should overwhelm the rookie quarterback, and the Ravens should win by margin here.

Tennessee Titans -4 (-110) vs. Houston Texans: After opening up as 7.5-point favorites, the Titans are now -4 (-110). At that smaller spread, the Titans are an enticing pick at home despite the questions over Ryan Tannehill's availability. Tannehill didn't suit up when these AFC South rivals played in Houston in Week 8, and Tennessee still won that one by seven on the road. I'll take the Titans with this NFL ATS pick as I expect a similar outcome.