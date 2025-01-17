NFL DFS Picks & Projections Podcast for Divisional Round at DraftKings & FanDuel

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview the four-game NFL DFS slate ahead of the Divisional Round. Are the Lions the easiest click playing indoors? What do you do with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen? They discuss cash ideas and GPP routes.

