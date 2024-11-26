NFL Injury Analysis: Patience Required for St. Brown Knee Injury

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Thanksgiving and football go together like turkey and pumpkin pie, but the holiday schedule puts a strain on multiple teams as they have fewer days to prepare for Week 13. Eight teams play Thursday and Friday, including the NFC's top ranked Lions, who's top receiver was a surprise addition to the injury report Monday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown & David Montgomery

St. Brown was listed as a non-participant for Monday's walkthrough with an undisclosed knee injury. The Lions wideout played through a quadriceps injury earlier this season and the two may be related. The quadriceps muscle is a muscle group with each of the four muscles sharing a conjoined tendon. This tendon anchors on the tibia with the patella (kneecap) embedded in the connective tissue. This design makes the kneecap a sesamoid bone and allows it to move during knee motion. As a result, the lever arm of the joint can change, helping the muscle biomechanically. The team does not appear overly concerned about St. Brown's injury and is likely taking a conservative approach to care with the limited practice time. More details should emerge in the next few days and fantasy managers should remain patient.

Montgomery was also limited Monday, but his injury was not a surprise. The running back did not play much in the second half of the team's win over the Colts after suffering a shoulder injury. Montgomery has downplayed the injury, though the team has not made the nature of the injury publicly available. His absence Monday isn't exactly encouraging but an absence later in the week would be a bigger cause for concern. Jahmyr Gibbs would become the primary running back if Montgomery sits with Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki moving up the depth chart.

Raiders QBs & RBs

Injuries up and down the depth chart have the Raiders shorthanded in key positions. At quarterback, fractures are the primary issue. Gardner Minshew became the starter after Aidan O'Connell suffered a fractured thumb in Week 7. The injury appears non-displaced and isolated to the bones in his thumb as surgery was not needed to address any malalignment or additional soft tissue injuries. However, he was placed on the injured reserve.

O'Connell was designated to return to practice Monday and likely will be needed as Minshew was ruled out for the year after suffering a broken clavicle (collarbone) on Sunday. The collarbone is the most commonly fractured bone in the body, often following falls on the shoulder or direct impact. Surgery isn't always needed but will be utilized if the bone pieces are displaced or multiple breaks have occurred. The recovery is straightforward and comes with a high success rate but still requires time. Minshew should be fine for all offseason workouts and eventually training camp.

Desmond Ridder is the only healthy quarterback on the roster and would get the start If O'Connell is unable to return after a week of preparation.

The Vegas backfield also remains in flux as injuries continue to take their toll there as well. Alexander Mattison did not play in Week 12 due to an undisclosed ankle injury suffered against the Dolphins. His absence was compounded by an injury to Zamir White, who was in street clothes with a quadriceps injury. As a result, veteran Ameer Abdullah started and managed a respectable 12.5 fantasy points thanks to an early receiving touchdown. He finished with eight carries for 28 yards and five receptions for 37 yards and the score.

Details on the severity of both Mattison and White's injuries remain limited. Those invested here need to pay close attention to the practice reports to get a better idea on their possible availability. The team will have a shortened week of practice as it plays Friday. Abdullah may be worth waiver wire consideration for those in desperate need of a running back, though he faces a tough matchup in Kansas City. The Chiefs are the top ranked defense against the run with RBs limited to 11.0 points per game.

Turf Burns

Tyreek Hill: Hill's wrist injury continues to limit his practice reps, but he should be available on Thanksgiving against the Packers. Despite his availability, the injury appears to be limiting Hill's productivity. He has not topped 100 yards receiving since Week 1 and has just three touchdowns this season. He remains an unexpected high-risk, high-reward play.

CeeDee Lamb: Lamb is another Thanksgiving participant who was limited Monday. The Cowboys receiver continues to be bothered by back and foot injuries that first popped up prior to Week 12. Barring an unforeseen setback, Lamb is likely to play Thursday against the Giants. He remains a must start though his level of inherent injury risk is elevated.

Commanders RBs: Neither Brian Robinson nor Austin Ekeler finished the team's upset loss to the Cowboys. Robinson was injured early in the game, suffering an ankle sprain. He attempted to return but aggravated the injury and was ultimately ruled out. Ekeler suffered a concussion late in the game during a kickoff return. Ekeler has a lengthy history of concussions, including one sustained earlier this season. He is likely to miss time. If Robinson is also unable to play, Jeremy McNichols becomes an interesting fantasy consideration. McNichols has played well when given an expanded role, including a two-touchdown performance in Week 4 when Ekeler was injured.

Romeo Doubs: The Packers are likely to be without Doubs on Thursday after he suffered a concussion against the 49ers. Doubs did not practice Monday and will be hard pressed to complete the league's mandated return to play protocol by Thursday. His absence will mean more opportunities for Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks.

Brock Purdy: The 49ers quarterback remains limited by a shoulder strain that has resulted in two MRIs. He threw a bit Monday, but the positive steps will need to continue throughout the week for Purdy to have a realistic shot at playing Week 13. Even the mildest of strains can be functionally limiting and an active Purdy doesn't guarantee a productive Purdy. Scale back your expectations and consider other options even if Purdy is cleared to play against the Bills.