NFL Picks and Betting Odds for Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, Week 7

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 7

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

What a matchup! One of the top games of this week is an inter-conference battle against division leaders. Baltimore has been winning with its strong defense while getting enough done on offense. The Ravens have been lights out against the pass despite not creating a ton of pressure. Baltimore has also been adequte against the run. On offense, Lamar Jackson is excelling as a runner and making timely plays in the passing game. The Lions have been both one of the top defenses and offenses in the league. However, the defense has been especially stubborn against the run. When Detroit has the ball, it is almost equally effective on the ground and through the air.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds for Week 7

The Ravens are three-point home favorites (the Ravens covering has -105 odds while the Lions covering is at -115). This game has an over/under total of 43 (the over and under are both listed at -110). The team total for the Ravens is 22.5 and for the Lions, it is 20.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens lead the AFC North with a 4-2 record. Baltimore is averaging 22 points per game while giving up 15 per contest. Not only are the Lions 5-1, but they are tied for the best record in the NFL. They have been rolling on offense, averaging 28 points, and they've also been solid on defense, giving up 19 points per game. In addition, the Lions have won all three of their road games, including an upset win over the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Ravens are 2-1 at home, though one of those 'home' games was a win in London.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Betting Picks This Week

Based on what we've seen this year, the Lions are the more complete team. Of the four units that take the field, the Ravens offense appears to be the weakest. Of course, the Ravens have the luxury of being at home with a coaching staff that always seems to have their team well prepared for high-profile matchups. The keys to this game will be whether the Ravens can get their pass game going against Detroit, as it's extremely difficult to run on them. For the Lions, who are expected to be without David Montgomery (ribs), their challenge will be getting an effective rushing attack against the most vulnerable area of the Baltimore defense. This has the looks of a lower-scoring game. Betting under 43 is a reasonable bet, but if one team was going to come through with a strong scoring performance on offense, it would likely be the Lions. It may be wiser to bet the Ravens under 22.5 (-105 odds). These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Best Bet: Ravens Under 22.5

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Prediction

This game could go either way. Both squads are very well coached. In addition, they are led by quarterbacks who are playing at a high level right now. With David Montgomery expected to miss this game, the Lions' passing attack may be a bit outmatched against the Baltimore secondary. Meanwhile, the Ravens may not have much success running the ball against Detroit, and if they are forced to be one-dimensional, they may find themselves struggling to sustain drives. I could see this game having more punts than we're used to seeing from such good teams. The three-point line is set perfectly. I predict this game is a push, and the Ravens win 20-17 over the Lions.