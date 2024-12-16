NFL Picks: Monday Night Football Picks and Player Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Monday Night Football: Bears at Vikings, Falcons at Raiders

I really don't mind having two Monday night football games but I'll never understand the logic behind having them kickoff 30 minutes apart. I had a decent week last Monday night with Chase Brown (-180) scoring. I do appreciate a bit of a wider pool to make my picks from with two games.

Anytime Touchdowns

Sincere McCormick +155 DraftKings

It seems like the Raiders want to see what they have in McCormick and the prices suggest that the sportsbooks haven't caught up to that yet. In limited work this season he averages 5.5 yards per carry, but has yet to find the end zone. Look for that to change Monday night as the Raiders rely heavily on him with the running game.

Ray-Ray McCloud +330 FanDuel

Though only 28, McCloud has already suited up for five different teams. He seems to have found a home in Atlanta. He has 17 targets over his last two games coming out of the Falcons' Bye week and his increased usage should translate into scores at some point. This line is as low as +220 on other sites and the Raiders are a league-average matchup for opposing wide receivers.

Player Props

Drake London Over 64.5 Receiving Yards -113 FanDuel

Let's start with the fact that this line is as high as 69.5 on other sites. There's been a pretty narrow receiving tree for the Falcons with Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud and London receiving the majority of targets. On paper, London is still the top receiver and averages over 11 targets (46 total) over his last four games. He's also gone over this mark in all four, so this line seems a bit fishy, but I'll bite here.

Caleb Williams Over 219.5 Passing Yards -109 BetRivers

Williams had an off game last week in San Francisco throwing for only 134 yards, but salvaged his fantasy day with two touchdown passes. He should have an easier time Monday night against the Vikings who are below league-average against the opposing quarterback. Before the game in San Francisco, Williams hit this over in each of his previous three games.