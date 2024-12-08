NFL Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers, Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions

The Eagles have won eight straight games to move to 10-2 and remain in a battle with the Lions for the conference lead and home-field advantage in the NFC Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 3-9, but they have shown signs of life since Bryce Young reclaimed the starting QB role in Week 8.

On the season, Carolina scores 18 points per game while their defense allows 30.5 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia averages 26.6 points while giving up 18 per game.

The Eagles are 12.5-point favorites. Also, the over/under number is at 46. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our NFL Betting Page

In the five games since Bryce Young moved back into the starting role, the Panthers have beaten the Saints and Giants. In addition, Carolina lost their last two games against the Chiefs and Buccaneers by three points each. The team had a chance to win each of these games in the fourth quarter.

During the Eagles' eight-game winning streak, they have outscored opponents by 14 points per game. All season, the offense has been excellent. However, the defense went from being ordinary to start the season to emerging as one of the best units in the league. Philly even ran a 12-point lead at Baltimore last week until the Ravens scored a meaningless late TD.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Picks

The Eagles are the rare team that has an excellent offense and defense. Philly also has a dominant offensive line that can overwhelm opposing defensive fronts. The style of play they employ makes them a stable team from week to week.

Carolina looked great the last four weeks, but it should be noted that they had no true road games in that stretch. Even in impressive losses to the Chiefs and Buccaneers, the Panthers faced struggling pass defenses . Playing at Philadelphia against an elite defense adds a significant layer of difficulty.

I'm wagering on the Eagles at -12.5. Philadelphia has won four of their last seven games by at least 17 points, so they have proven they can blow out lesser opponents.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Best Bet: Eagles -12.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction

Carolina has one of the most talent-deficient rosters on defense in the NFL. This team is especially weak against the run. In contrast, the Eagles will use Saquon Barkley and their dominant offensive line to run the ball with the greatest of success. When Philly uses the occasional play-action pass, A.J. Brown should have little trouble making big plays.

On the other side of the ball, Bryce Young still holds onto the football too long. The issue in this game is that the Eagles have one of the better pass rushes in the league. Facing the excellent secondary of the Eagles will tighten the passing windows for Young. I expect the Panthers to struggle moving the ball.

I predict the Eagles win 30-13, so I'm taking the Eagles -12.5 points.