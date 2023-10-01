NFL Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 4

The Eagles overcame looking a bit sluggish in their first two games. They now seem to be back on track while boasting a 3-0 record. The defense still has issues up the middle, especially against the pass. However, they have a strong pass rush and improved run defense. The offense is looking more balanced and explosive by the week. Surprisingly, the Commanders are 2-1, but they earned narrow victories against the Cardinals and Broncos before getting blown out by the Bills. Their defense is struggling while the offense has been uneven.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds for Week 4

The Eagles are 8.5-point home favorites (-108 odds) while this game has an over/under total of 43.5 (the over is listed at -112). The team total for the Eagles is 26.5 and for the Buccaneers, it is 17.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, Philadelphia is averaging 28 points, and the Eagles are giving up 20 points per contest. Meanwhile, Washington has scored an average of 19 points, while allowing 29 per game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Betting Picks This Week

There are concerns going back to last year that if the Eagles get a big first-half lead, they sit on the ball in the second half. That kept them from reaching the over on a number of team-total covers last year. But now with Swift in the backfield, he may convert enough big runs to help the Eagles score, even when they're in clock-killing mode. It's a reasonable bet for them to go over the 26.5 team total (-110 odds). Washington does have the potential for garbage-time production, so there's more risk in betting their team total. There is a strong chance the Eagles cover the 8.5-point spread at -108 odds. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Best Bet: Eagles -8.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Prediction

Although the Commanders have a great defensive line that can rush the passer, they are not a good defense. There's no shame in giving up 37 points to the Bills, as they did last week, but they gave up 33 to Denver in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Eagles are beginning to show signs of returning to the elite offense they were last year. They have an incredible run game with D'Andre Swift to go with their elite receiving options and offensive line. The Washington linebackers and safeties are unlikely to slow them down. When the Commanders have the ball, the running game they've established with Brian Robinson is likely to struggle against an Eagles' run defense that's been one of the best in the league so far. Also, Sam Howell has been taking a ton of sacks and he's been giving the ball away too much. Between Howell's struggles and excellent Philly pass rush and outside corners, it's tough to see the Commanders having offensive success. Not only will the Eagles offense score easily, but they may also get a couple short fields to work with from the defense. I predict Philadelphia wins 30-17.