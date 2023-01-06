NFL Player Prop Picks - 5 Players That Have Incentives In Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Betting on Week 18 of the NFL season can be tricky, as some teams will be resting regulars in preparation for the playoffs while others test out young talent since they've been eliminated from postseason contention. Whether a team has been eliminated or not, there are still player incentives that come into play in NFL Week 18.

Here are 5 players that have incentives in Week 18 and the NFL player prop picks that go along with them.

Bet These NFL Player Prop Picks On 5 Players That Have Incentives In Week 18

After signing up with any and all of the best sportsbook promo codes, such as our BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or the DraftKings Promo Code, you'll be ready to bet on the following 5 players that have incentives in Week 18.

The odds on the NFL player prop picks below are from DraftKings Sportsbook, so feel free to place your first bet via the link below to get $200 in free bets instantly.

Saturday's Titans vs. Jaguars game will decide the NFC South title, and both teams have players with incentives to step up in Week 18. Consider over 46.5 receiving yards for Evan Engram (-125) against a defense he burned for 162 yards and two TDs just last month. A Derrick Henry anytime TD (-120) is another top NFL player prop pick as the star running back has 13 touchdowns in 15 games this season, and he rested last week.

Another prop bet to take on Saturday is under 322.5 passing yards (-115) for Patrick Mahomes. While he remains the best quarterback in the NFL and is the NFL MVP odds favorite, it's likely that Kansas City hits cruise control after taking an early lead against the Las Vegas Raiders, so I'm taking the under here.

The Sunday slate boasts two more highly-recommended NFL player prop picks. The Steelers must beat the Browns to have a chance at the playoffs, and relying on workhorse running back Najee Harris to go over 72.5 rushing yards (-120) against a Cleveland defense that's giving up 134.4 rushing yards per game seems like a logical outcome.

Last, but certainly not least, over 1.5 passing TDs (-130) for Aaron Rodgers should be the icing on the cake at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football with a playoff berth on the line for the Packers. Rodgers has thrown 12 TDs in his last five games against the Lions, so the -130 juice is a reasonable price here.

Top Promos For NFL Player Prop Picks In Week 18

The rapid growth of mobile sports betting means more Americans than ever before have the ability to wager on NFL player prop picks right from their phones. There are plenty of NFL betting apps to choose from to place the above Week 18 picks, including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, and WynnBET, to name a few.

New users can register using the direct sign-up links below to take advantage of generous welcome offers which can be used on the NFL player prop picks pertaining to 5 players that have incentives in Week 18.

You can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,000 risk-free bet, get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or sign up via the DraftKings promo code link for $200 in free bets after you place a $5 first bet.

Place your favorite NFL player prop picks today on all of the Week 18 action!