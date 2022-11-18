NFL Player Prop Picks: Bet These 3 Props Before Odds Move

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

When it comes to betting on the NFL, bettors should always keep in mind that timing is everything. This is because you will often see odds and lines move according to certain trends, injuries, and storylines that happen throughout the time between when markets open to the time they close at kick-off.

For example, if you think you have an edge on a market since you are reading into an injury or a storyline, it might be best to take the bet early before there is any movement.

NFL Player Props For Week 11

Let's take a look at some of the best NFL player props to bet on in Week 11 that could move ahead ok kickoff.

D.J. Moore Under 52.5 Receiving Yards (-120) at BetMGM

The total on D.J. Moore's receiving yards total is one to take right away. It is set at 52.5 yards with Baker Mayfield slated to start in a plus matchup against the Ravens, whose secondary is allowing the fourth-most receiving yards in the NFL.

While this is a terrific matchup on paper, Moore has only gone over this total three other times this season, and only once with Mayfield under center back in Week 5. Moore sees consistent targets. He has drawn at least six targets in every game played this season. And while he has the talent to pop, 2022 has not been his year, especially with Mayfield under center.

Antonio Gibson To Score A Touchdown (+130) at Caesars Sportsbook

The Commanders have suddenly turned their season around, going 4-1 in their past five games. While Taylor Heinicke is getting all the love, Washington's running backs have played a significant role in why the team is winning games.

Although Brian Robinson is beginning to come on, Antonio Gibson still looks like the best back in the Commanders' backfield. While Robinson is the superior in-between-the-tackles rusher, Gibson can do a little bit of everything.

Amidst Washington's recent successful fun, we have seen Gibson score in three of his past four games, two of which came as a receiver out of the backfield. And now, Gibson gets the Texans, whose defense has conceded a league-high 13 touchdowns to enemy running backs on the ground this season with another through the air.

If you are feeling froggy, you can parlay both Robinson and Gibson to score a touchdown at +450 odds. Both backs scored against the Eagles in last Monday night's win. Whether you take Gibson straight or parlay the two Commanders' backs to score, you can do so with a free bet, on Caesars.

Justin Jefferson Over 94.5 Receiving Yards (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson has been electric this season, which is why his receiving yards total is set at 94.5 yards. However, this line could jump up once he is cleared from his toe injury. Jump on this line now if you are betting on the Over.

While the Cowboys' defense was a shutdown unit for most of this season, they have been gassed in the past two games. Last week, Aaron Rodgers shredded the Dallas secondary with big play rookie Christian Watson. Now, the Cowboys' secondary has to contain Jefferson, who is in the argument for the best wideout in the NFL.

Jefferson has gone north of 94.5 yards in seven of nine games played this season, including six straight while surpassing 107 yards in six of those outings. This means you can ladder Jefferson's receiving yards total to get plus money as well.

Then, you can take your free bets, which you will get immediately, and use them to bet on Jefferson's yards total since this Cowboys-Vikings matchup is in the 4 p.m.ET window.