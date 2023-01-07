NFL Playoff Predictions - Who Will Reach The Super Bowl?

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner, but you don't have to wait until the field is set to bet on who will reach the Super Bowl.

In fact, wagering on your best NFL playoff predictions right now offers a couple advantages. First, you can lock in the current Super Bowl odds, which may shift as playoff seeding is finalized. More importantly, the sooner you bet on NFL playoff predictions, the sooner you can take advantage of our exclusive promotions at various NFL betting sites.

Top NFL Playoff Predictions For Who Will Reach The Super Bowl

Our top NFL playoff predictions on who will reach the Super Bowl will give you one pick from the NFC and one from the AFC.

My best bet in the NFC is the San Francisco 49ers, who have the second-best NFC Championship odds. You can bet on the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl at +230 odds, with the DraftKings Promo Code. What makes the 49ers such a tempting choice is that they are on a nine-game winning streak heading into the final week of the season, and since the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey the team has simply been on another level.

When it comes to AFC Championship odds, the Kansas City Chiefs are the consensus favorite at +175 odds. Led by the NFL MVP odds leader in Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs look to reach the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season. A win there and another Super Bowl appearance looks to be in the cards for the Chiefs, who will likely have to beat the Bills (+200) or the Bengals (+425) to reach Super Bowl LVII.

