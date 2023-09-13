NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 2

NFL Staff Picks: Week 2

September 13, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Dogs ruled the day in Week 1. Underdogs went 10-6 vs. the spread. 

Our group was bunched together. Nick Whalen was tops, going 9-7. Two writers went 8-8 and two went 7-9.  Whalen was also the lone picker to nail his best bet. 

Unanimous picks had a tough week, going 1-3, while majority picks went 7-9. 

This week, the pickers are back on the Seahawks as a unanimous pick, this time as an underdog. They also like the underdog Bears and the Patriots. Four teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity. 

As for best bets, Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne both like the Titans.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Vikings +7 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesVikingsVikings
Packers -1.5 at FalconsFalconsFalconsPackersFalconsFalcons
Raiders +9.5 at BillsBillsBillsBillsBillsRaiders
Ravens +3.5 at BengalsRavensBengalsRavensBengalsRavens
Seahawks +6 at LionsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Colts -1.5 at TexansTexansTexansTexansTexansColts
Chiefs -3 at JaguarsChiefsChiefsChiefsJaguarsJaguars
Bears +3 at BuccaneersBearsBearsBearsBearsBears
Chargers -3 at TitansTitansTitansChargersTitansTitans
Giants -5.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsGiantsGiantsCardinals
49ers -8.5 at RamsRamsRams49ers49ersRams
Jets +9.5 at CowboysJetsJetsCowboysCowboysCowboys
Commanders +3.5 at BroncosCommandersCommandersCommandersBroncosCommanders
Dolphins -2.5 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriots

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Vikings +7 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesVikingsVikings
Packers -1.5 at FalconsFalconsFalconsPackersFalconsFalcons
Raiders +9.5 at BillsBillsBillsBillsBillsRaiders
Ravens +3.5 at BengalsRavensBengalsRavensBengalsRavens
Seahawks +6 at LionsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Colts -1.5 at TexansTexansTexansTexansTexansColts
Chiefs -3 at JaguarsChiefsChiefsChiefsJaguarsJaguars
Bears +3 at BuccaneersBearsBearsBearsBearsBears
Chargers -3 at TitansTitansTitansChargersTitansTitans
Giants -5.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsGiantsGiantsCardinals
49ers -8.5 at RamsRamsRams49ers49ersRams
Jets +9.5 at CowboysJetsJetsCowboysCowboysCowboys
Commanders +3.5 at BroncosCommandersCommandersCommandersBroncosCommanders
Dolphins -2.5 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Saints -3 at PanthersSaintsPanthersSaintsSaintsPanthers
Browns -2.5 at SteelersBrownsSteelersBrownsSteelersSteelers
Best BetTitansSteelersEaglesTitansPatriots
2023 Record8-87-97-98-89-7
2023 Best Bet Record0-10-11-00-10-1
2023 Unanimous Pick Record1-3    
2023 Majority Pick Record7-9    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI'm not ready to get behind the Chargers as a road favorite, especially when their defense is so porous. I actually set my line as Titans -3. 
PianowskiThere will be a lot of zig-zag this week, as we expect losing teams to circle the wagons and winning teams to not be as tidy as they were in Week 1. As always, the games with the higher spreads are more challenging. 
WhalenPhilly will have its hands full with Justin Jefferson, as was the case Week 2 last season, but Minnesota doesn't have enough firepower to keep up with one of the best overall rosters in the NFL.
PayneThe Chiefs in Jacksonville should be fun; Jaguars would have been my second best bet. What's with one MNF game for Week 1 but two MNF games for Week 2? What did I miss (I'm sure this was some weird vote at the owners' meeting). I basically took everyone who lost last week, looking back at these picks.
Del DonI like a lot of dogs this week, highlighted by New England getting points at home in a buy-low, sell-high matchup. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
