NFL Staff Picks: Week 2

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Dogs ruled the day in Week 1. Underdogs went 10-6 vs. the spread.
Our group was bunched together. Nick Whalen was tops, going 9-7. Two writers went 8-8 and two went 7-9. Whalen was also the lone picker to nail his best bet.
Unanimous picks had a tough week, going 1-3, while majority picks went 7-9.
This week, the pickers are back on the Seahawks as a unanimous pick, this time as an underdog. They also like the underdog Bears and the Patriots. Four teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity.
As for best bets, Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne both like the Titans.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Vikings +7 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers -1.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Packers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Raiders +9.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Raiders
|Ravens +3.5 at Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Seahawks +6 at Lions
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Colts -1.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Colts
|Chiefs -3 at Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Bears +3 at Buccaneers
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Chargers -3 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Chargers
|Titans
|Titans
|Giants -5.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Giants
|Giants
|Cardinals
|49ers -8.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|49ers
|49ers
|Rams
|Jets +9.5 at Cowboys
|Jets
|Jets
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Commanders +3.5 at Broncos
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Broncos
|Commanders
|Dolphins -2.5 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
Dogs ruled the day in Week 1. Underdogs went 10-6 vs. the spread.
Our group was bunched together. Nick Whalen was tops, going 9-7. Two writers went 8-8 and two went 7-9. Whalen was also the lone picker to nail his best bet.
Unanimous picks had a tough week, going 1-3, while majority picks went 7-9.
This week, the pickers are back on the Seahawks as a unanimous pick, this time as an underdog. They also like the underdog Bears and the Patriots. Four teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity.
As for best bets, Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne both like the Titans.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Vikings +7 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers -1.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Packers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Raiders +9.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Raiders
|Ravens +3.5 at Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Seahawks +6 at Lions
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Colts -1.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Colts
|Chiefs -3 at Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Bears +3 at Buccaneers
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Chargers -3 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Chargers
|Titans
|Titans
|Giants -5.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Giants
|Giants
|Cardinals
|49ers -8.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|49ers
|49ers
|Rams
|Jets +9.5 at Cowboys
|Jets
|Jets
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Commanders +3.5 at Broncos
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Broncos
|Commanders
|Dolphins -2.5 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Saints -3 at Panthers
|Saints
|Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers
|Browns -2.5 at Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Best Bet
|Titans
|Steelers
|Eagles
|Titans
|Patriots
|2023 Record
|8-8
|7-9
|7-9
|8-8
|9-7
|2023 Best Bet Record
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|1-3
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|7-9
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I'm not ready to get behind the Chargers as a road favorite, especially when their defense is so porous. I actually set my line as Titans -3.
|Pianowski
|There will be a lot of zig-zag this week, as we expect losing teams to circle the wagons and winning teams to not be as tidy as they were in Week 1. As always, the games with the higher spreads are more challenging.
|Whalen
|Philly will have its hands full with Justin Jefferson, as was the case Week 2 last season, but Minnesota doesn't have enough firepower to keep up with one of the best overall rosters in the NFL.
|Payne
|The Chiefs in Jacksonville should be fun; Jaguars would have been my second best bet. What's with one MNF game for Week 1 but two MNF games for Week 2? What did I miss (I'm sure this was some weird vote at the owners' meeting). I basically took everyone who lost last week, looking back at these picks.
|Del Don
|I like a lot of dogs this week, highlighted by New England getting points at home in a buy-low, sell-high matchup.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.