NFL Staff Picks: Week 2

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Dogs ruled the day in Week 1. Underdogs went 10-6 vs. the spread. Our group was bunched together. Nick Whalen was tops, going 9-7. Two writers went 8-8 and two went 7-9. Whalen was also the lone picker to nail his best bet. Unanimous picks had a tough week, going 1-3, while majority picks went 7-9. This week, the pickers are back on the Seahawks as a unanimous pick, this time as an underdog. They also like the underdog Bears and the Patriots. Four teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity. As for best bets, Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne both like the Titans. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Vikings +7 at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vikings Vikings Packers -1.5 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Packers Falcons Falcons Raiders +9.5 at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Raiders Ravens +3.5 at Bengals Ravens Bengals Ravens Bengals Ravens Seahawks +6 at Lions Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Colts -1.5 at Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Colts Chiefs -3 at Jaguars Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Jaguars Jaguars Bears +3 at Buccaneers Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Chargers -3 at Titans Titans Titans Chargers Titans Titans Giants -5.5 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Giants Giants Cardinals 49ers -8.5 at Rams Rams Rams 49ers 49ers Rams Jets +9.5 at Cowboys Jets Jets Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Commanders +3.5 at Broncos Commanders Commanders Commanders Broncos Commanders Dolphins -2.5 at Patriots Patriots Patriots