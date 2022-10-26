Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NFL Staff Picks: Week 8

NFL Staff Picks: Week 8

October 26, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson had his best outing of the year last week, going 10-4 to win the week. Scott Pianowski went 7-7, the first time he's failed to surpass .500, but is still the season leader at 66-39-3 (62.5 percent). 

Erickson also nailed his best bet, as did Nick Whalen. Majority picks took it on the chin, going 5-9. 

This week has three unanimous picks — the underdog Buccaneers and Panthers and the Patriots, a 1.5-point favorite.

Kevin Payne likes the Patriots so much he made them his best bet, while Pianowski and Whalen landed on different sides of the Dolphins-Lions matchup for their best bets.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Ravens -1.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Broncos +2.5 at JaguarsBroncosJaguarsBroncosJaguarsBroncos
Panthers +4.5 at FalconsPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthers
Bears +9.5 at CowboysBearsBearsCowboysCowboysCowboys
Dolphins -3.5 at LionsLionsLionsDolphinsLionsLions
Cardinals +3.5 at VikingsVikingsVikingsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Raiders -2 at SaintsSaintsSaintsRaidersRaidersSaints
Patriots -1.5 at JetsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Steelers +10.5 at EaglesSteelersEaglesEaglesSteelersEagles
Titans -2 at TexansTitansTexansTitansTexansTexans
Commanders +3 at ColtsCommandersColtsColtsColtsCommanders
49ers -1.5 at RamsRamsRams49ersRams49ers
Giants +3 at SeahawksGiantsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Packers +12 at BillsPackers

Jeff Erickson had his best outing of the year last week, going 10-4 to win the week. Scott Pianowski went 7-7, the first time he's failed to surpass .500, but is still the season leader at 66-39-3 (62.5 percent). 

Erickson also nailed his best bet, as did Nick Whalen. Majority picks took it on the chin, going 5-9. 

This week has three unanimous picks — the underdog Buccaneers and Panthers and the Patriots, a 1.5-point favorite.

Kevin Payne likes the Patriots so much he made them his best bet, while Pianowski and Whalen landed on different sides of the Dolphins-Lions matchup for their best bets.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Ravens -1.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Broncos +2.5 at JaguarsBroncosJaguarsBroncosJaguarsBroncos
Panthers +4.5 at FalconsPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthers
Bears +9.5 at CowboysBearsBearsCowboysCowboysCowboys
Dolphins -3.5 at LionsLionsLionsDolphinsLionsLions
Cardinals +3.5 at VikingsVikingsVikingsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Raiders -2 at SaintsSaintsSaintsRaidersRaidersSaints
Patriots -1.5 at JetsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Steelers +10.5 at EaglesSteelersEaglesEaglesSteelersEagles
Titans -2 at TexansTitansTexansTitansTexansTexans
Commanders +3 at ColtsCommandersColtsColtsColtsCommanders
49ers -1.5 at RamsRamsRams49ersRams49ers
Giants +3 at SeahawksGiantsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Packers +12 at BillsPackersPackersBillsBillsBills
Bengals -3.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBengalsBrownsBengals
Best BetGiantsLionsDolphinsPatriots49ers
Last Week's Record10-47-78-63-117-7
2022 Record49-56-366-39-354-51-357-48-351-54-3
2022 Best Bet Record4-35-22-53-3-14-3
2022 Unanimous Pick Record3-1-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record55-50-3    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI set my line in this game as a pick 'em, so I'm happy to take the three points on the Giants. I don't think it's a fluke that the Giants are coming through in close-and-late games. Second favorite pick is the Titans.
PianowskiThe Lions played better than the final score indicated last week; look at the component stats. Now they're at home and catching points against the Miami team that's better, but not a juggernaut. Detroit will show up. 
WhalenDetroit is officially in freefall and might have the worst defense in the league. I view this as a get-right game for the Dolphins' offense and for Miami to finally kick-start its passing game.
PayneIf recent memory serves, the Bills do excellent in stand-alone games. Is there any data about a team getting a big shakeup (think Carolina last week) like the Colts that ends up being good for it? I still don't believe in the New Jersey ... I mean New York ... teams.
Del DonThe Rams are coming off a bye but rank toward the bottom of the league in pressure rate, which is the biggest key when it comes to Jimmy G's performance. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Survivor: Week 8 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 8 Strategy & Picks
NFL Week 8 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 8 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Target Breakdown: Week 7 WR/TE Usage Recap and Week 8 Waiver Preview
Target Breakdown: Week 7 WR/TE Usage Recap and Week 8 Waiver Preview
NFL Notebook Dump: Fantasy Notes and Stats from a Wild Week 7
NFL Notebook Dump: Fantasy Notes and Stats from a Wild Week 7