NFL Staff Picks: Week 8

Jeff Erickson had his best outing of the year last week, going 10-4 to win the week. Scott Pianowski went 7-7, the first time he's failed to surpass .500, but is still the season leader at 66-39-3 (62.5 percent).

Erickson also nailed his best bet, as did Nick Whalen. Majority picks took it on the chin, going 5-9.

This week has three unanimous picks — the underdog Buccaneers and Panthers and the Patriots, a 1.5-point favorite.

Kevin Payne likes the Patriots so much he made them his best bet, while Pianowski and Whalen landed on different sides of the Dolphins-Lions matchup for their best bets.

