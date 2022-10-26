NFL Staff Picks: Week 8

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson had his best outing of the year last week, going 10-4 to win the week. Scott Pianowski went 7-7, the first time he's failed to surpass .500, but is still the season leader at 66-39-3 (62.5 percent).
Erickson also nailed his best bet, as did Nick Whalen. Majority picks took it on the chin, going 5-9.
This week has three unanimous picks — the underdog Buccaneers and Panthers and the Patriots, a 1.5-point favorite.
Kevin Payne likes the Patriots so much he made them his best bet, while Pianowski and Whalen landed on different sides of the Dolphins-Lions matchup for their best bets.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Ravens -1.5 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Broncos +2.5 at Jaguars
|Broncos
|Jaguars
|Broncos
|Jaguars
|Broncos
|Panthers +4.5 at Falcons
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Bears +9.5 at Cowboys
|Bears
|Bears
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Dolphins -3.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Dolphins
|Lions
|Lions
|Cardinals +3.5 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Raiders -2 at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Saints
|Patriots -1.5 at Jets
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Steelers +10.5 at Eagles
|Steelers
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Steelers
|Eagles
|Titans -2 at Texans
|Titans
|Texans
|Titans
|Texans
|Texans
|Commanders +3 at Colts
|Commanders
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Commanders
|49ers -1.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|49ers
|Giants +3 at Seahawks
|Giants
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Packers +12 at Bills
|Packers
|Best Bet
|Giants
|Lions
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|49ers
|Last Week's Record
|10-4
|7-7
|8-6
|3-11
|7-7
|2022 Record
|49-56-3
|66-39-3
|54-51-3
|57-48-3
|51-54-3
|2022 Best Bet Record
|4-3
|5-2
|2-5
|3-3-1
|4-3
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-1-1
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|55-50-3
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I set my line in this game as a pick 'em, so I'm happy to take the three points on the Giants. I don't think it's a fluke that the Giants are coming through in close-and-late games. Second favorite pick is the Titans.
|Pianowski
|The Lions played better than the final score indicated last week; look at the component stats. Now they're at home and catching points against the Miami team that's better, but not a juggernaut. Detroit will show up.
|Whalen
|Detroit is officially in freefall and might have the worst defense in the league. I view this as a get-right game for the Dolphins' offense and for Miami to finally kick-start its passing game.
|Payne
|If recent memory serves, the Bills do excellent in stand-alone games. Is there any data about a team getting a big shakeup (think Carolina last week) like the Colts that ends up being good for it? I still don't believe in the New Jersey ... I mean New York ... teams.
|Del Don
|The Rams are coming off a bye but rank toward the bottom of the league in pressure rate, which is the biggest key when it comes to Jimmy G's performance.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.