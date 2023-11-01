NFL Staff Picks: Week 9

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Kevin Payne went a season-best 12-3-1 last week to open a three-game lead for first in the standings at 62-58-2. Payne was also one of four writers to nail his best bet.
Unanimous picks went 2-0 and majority picks were 9-6-1.
This week, the Steelers and Commanders are unanimous picks. Five teams got four votes each.
Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Jets their best bets, while Payne and Nick Whalen went with the Bengals. Dalton Del Don is alone with the Chiefs.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Titans +2.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Dolphins +2.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Dolphins
|Chiefs
|Dolphins
|Chiefs
|Vikings +5.5 at Falcons
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Vikings
|Seahawks +5.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Ravens
|Seahawks
|Cardinals +8 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Cardinals
|Rams +3 at Packers
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Packers
|Rams
|Buccaneers +2.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Texans
|Texans
|Commanders +3.5 at Patriots
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Bears +7.5 at Saints
|Bears
|Bears
|Saints
|Saints
|Bears
|Colts -3 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Colts
|Colts
|Panthers
|Giants +2.5 at Raiders
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Raiders
|Giants
|Cowboys +3 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Bills +2.5 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bills
|Chargers -3 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jets
|Best Bet
|Jets
|Jets
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Last Week Record
|9-6-1
|7-8-1
|7-8-1
|12-3-1
|6-9-1
|2023 Record
Kevin Payne went a season-best 12-3-1 last week to open a three-game lead for first in the standings at 62-58-2. Payne was also one of four writers to nail his best bet.
Unanimous picks went 2-0 and majority picks were 9-6-1.
This week, the Steelers and Commanders are unanimous picks. Five teams got four votes each.
Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Jets their best bets, while Payne and Nick Whalen went with the Bengals. Dalton Del Don is alone with the Chiefs.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Titans +2.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Dolphins +2.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Dolphins
|Chiefs
|Dolphins
|Chiefs
|Vikings +5.5 at Falcons
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Vikings
|Seahawks +5.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Ravens
|Seahawks
|Cardinals +8 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Cardinals
|Rams +3 at Packers
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Packers
|Rams
|Buccaneers +2.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Texans
|Texans
|Commanders +3.5 at Patriots
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Bears +7.5 at Saints
|Bears
|Bears
|Saints
|Saints
|Bears
|Colts -3 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Colts
|Colts
|Panthers
|Giants +2.5 at Raiders
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Raiders
|Giants
|Cowboys +3 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Bills +2.5 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bills
|Chargers -3 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jets
|Best Bet
|Jets
|Jets
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Last Week Record
|9-6-1
|7-8-1
|7-8-1
|12-3-1
|6-9-1
|2023 Record
|59-61-2
|49-71-2
|49-71-2
|62-58-2
|56-64-2
|2023 Best Bet Record
|4-4
|3-5
|4-4
|4-4
|1-7
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|5-12
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|56-64-2
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The Jets make life miserable for every opposing quarterback, especially at home. I also like the Eagles quite a bit. I would have liked the Giants more before the Raiders fired McDaniels and installed O'Connell over Garoppolo.
|Pianowski
|I can't wait to see how the Chargers inexplicably blow Monday's game, which they will.
|Whalen
|While I'm trying not to overreact to last week's win over the Niners, it really feels like the Bengals are back and ready to embark on another midseason tear. Getting Cincy at less than 3.0 at home is a great number.
|Payne
|Erickson vs. Payne this week. I have a feeling Burrow is always going to have the Bills' number. Looking forward to Cowboys-Eagles.
|Del Don
|I'm backing Patrick Mahomes coming off a rare bad game, so bet the Dolphins heavily. I also like the Eagles this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.