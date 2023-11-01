NFL Staff Picks: Week 9

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went a season-best 12-3-1 last week to open a three-game lead for first in the standings at 62-58-2. Payne was also one of four writers to nail his best bet. Unanimous picks went 2-0 and majority picks were 9-6-1. This week, the Steelers and Commanders are unanimous picks. Five teams got four votes each. Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Jets their best bets, while Payne and Nick Whalen went with the Bengals. Dalton Del Don is alone with the Chiefs. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Titans +2.5 at Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Dolphins +2.5 at Chiefs Chiefs Dolphins Chiefs Dolphins Chiefs Vikings +5.5 at Falcons Vikings Vikings Falcons Falcons Vikings Seahawks +5.5 at Ravens Ravens Seahawks Seahawks Ravens Seahawks Cardinals +8 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Cardinals Rams +3 at Packers Rams Rams Rams Packers Rams Buccaneers +2.5 at Texans Texans Buccaneers Buccaneers Texans Texans Commanders +3.5 at Patriots Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Bears +7.5 at Saints Bears Bears Saints Saints Bears Colts -3 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Colts Colts Panthers Giants +2.5 at Raiders Giants Giants Giants Raiders Giants Cowboys +3 at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Cowboys Eagles Bills +2.5 at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bills Chargers -3 at Jets Jets Jets Chargers Chargers Jets Best Bet Jets Jets Bengals Bengals Chiefs Last Week Record 9-6-1 7-8-1 7-8-1 12-3-1 6-9-1 2023 Record