NFL Staff Picks: Week 9

NFL Staff Picks: Week 9

November 1, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went a season-best 12-3-1 last week to open a three-game lead for first in the standings at 62-58-2. Payne was also one of four writers to nail his best bet. 

Unanimous picks went 2-0 and majority picks were 9-6-1. 

This week, the Steelers and Commanders are unanimous picks. Five teams got four votes each. 

Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Jets their best bets, while Payne and Nick Whalen went with the Bengals. Dalton Del Don is alone with the Chiefs. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Titans +2.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelers
Dolphins +2.5 at ChiefsChiefsDolphinsChiefsDolphinsChiefs
Vikings +5.5 at FalconsVikingsVikingsFalconsFalconsVikings
Seahawks +5.5 at RavensRavensSeahawksSeahawksRavensSeahawks
Cardinals +8 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsCardinals
Rams +3 at PackersRamsRamsRamsPackersRams
Buccaneers +2.5 at TexansTexansBuccaneersBuccaneersTexansTexans
Commanders +3.5 at PatriotsCommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersCommanders
Bears +7.5 at SaintsBearsBearsSaintsSaintsBears
Colts -3 at PanthersPanthersPanthersColtsColtsPanthers
Giants +2.5 at RaidersGiantsGiantsGiantsRaidersGiants
Cowboys +3 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesCowboysEagles
Bills +2.5 at BengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsBills
Chargers -3 at JetsJetsJetsChargersChargersJets
Best BetJetsJetsBengalsBengalsChiefs
Last Week Record9-6-17-8-17-8-112-3-16-9-1
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Jets make life miserable for every opposing quarterback, especially at home. I also like the Eagles quite a bit. I would have liked the Giants more before the Raiders fired McDaniels and installed O'Connell over Garoppolo.
PianowskiI can't wait to see how the Chargers inexplicably blow Monday's game, which they will. 
WhalenWhile I'm trying not to overreact to last week's win over the Niners, it really feels like the Bengals are back and ready to embark on another midseason tear. Getting Cincy at less than 3.0 at home is a great number.
PayneErickson vs. Payne this week. I have a feeling Burrow is always going to have the Bills' number. Looking forward to Cowboys-Eagles.
Del DonI'm backing Patrick Mahomes coming off a rare bad game, so bet the Dolphins heavily. I also like the Eagles this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

