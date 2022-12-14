NFL Staff Picks: Week 15

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Dalton Del Don went 9-4 to win last week. He improved to 101-99-8, overall a game behind Jeff Erickson, who went 7-6. Scott Pianowski continues to dominate Staff Picks, however. After going 8-5 last week, he now has a 17-game lead over the field at 119-81-8 (59.1 percent).
Pianowski and Nick Whalen were the only handicappers to nail their best bets. And, for the first time this season, majority picks is underwater at 99-101-8 after a 5-8 week.
This week, the group settled on one unanimous pick — the Jets -1 vs. the Lions. Six teams had four picks each.
Pianowski, Erickson and Del Don like the Jets so much, they made them their best bets.
Odds from BetMGM.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|49ers -3.5 at Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Colts +4 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Colts
|Ravens +2.5 at Browns
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Browns
|Ravens
|Dolphins +7.5 at Bills
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Steelers +2.5 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Eagles -9 at Bears
|Eagles
|Bears
|Eagles
|Bears
|Bears
|Chiefs -14 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Texans
|Cowboys -4 at Jaguars
|Cowboys
|Jaguars
|Cowboys
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Lions +1 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Falcons +4 at Saints
|Saints
|Falcons
|Saints
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Cardinals +2.5 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|Patriots -1 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Titans +2.5 at
|Last Week's Record
|7-6
|8-5
|4-9
|3-10
|9-4
|2022 Record
|102-98-8
|119-81-8
|93-107-8
|98-102-8
|101-99-8
|2022 Best Bet Record
|7-7
|6-7-1
|7-7
|7-6-1
|8-6
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|11-6-2
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|99-101-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I know that the Lions are hot, but the Jets' defense is legit, plus the Lions' passing game is night and day different at home versus on the road. Second best bet is the Niners, third is the Chargers. I'm least confident in Bengals-Bucs and Chiefs-Texans.
|Pianowski
|It's not particularly fun or comforting to take a lot of ugly teams because the line value is pushing me there. This is the underdog life we have chosen. Hopefully, Mike White is reasonably good to go because this is a great spot for the Jets, up against a Detroit team that's a fun story but a little bit overrated right now. Plus, the Lions need to show they can actually do something on the road, that's been lacking for a while.
|Whalen
|Playing at home with a healthy-ish Justin Fields, the Bears will have a chance to make things interesting for a half, but I'm not picking against the Eagles right now.
|Payne
|I went back and forth between the Seahawks and Jets (MY SECOND PICK) for best bet of the week. I seemed to take more home teams than usual, whatever that means.
|Del Don
|The Lions are legit and likely the fourth-best team in the NFC at worst, but this is a tough setup this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
