NFL Staff Picks: Week 15

NFL Staff Picks: Week 15

December 14, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Dalton Del Don went 9-4 to win last week. He improved to 101-99-8, overall a game behind Jeff Erickson, who went 7-6. Scott Pianowski continues to dominate Staff Picks, however. After going 8-5 last week, he now has a 17-game lead over the field at 119-81-8 (59.1 percent).

Pianowski and Nick Whalen were the only handicappers to nail their best bets. And, for the first time this season, majority picks is underwater at 99-101-8 after a 5-8 week. 

This week, the group settled on one unanimous pick — the Jets -1 vs. the Lions. Six teams had four picks each. 

Pianowski, Erickson and Del Don like the Jets so much, they made them their best bets. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
49ers -3.5 at Seahawks49ersSeahawks49ersSeahawksSeahawks
Colts +4 at VikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsColts
Ravens +2.5 at BrownsRavensRavensRavensBrownsRavens
Dolphins +7.5 at BillsDolphinsBillsBillsBillsBills
Steelers +2.5 at PanthersPanthersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelers
Eagles -9 at BearsEaglesBearsEaglesBearsBears
Chiefs -14 at TexansTexansTexansChiefsChiefsTexans
Cowboys -4 at JaguarsCowboysJaguarsCowboysJaguarsJaguars
Lions +1 at JetsJetsJetsJetsJetsJets
Falcons +4 at SaintsSaintsFalconsSaintsFalconsFalcons
Cardinals +2.5 at BroncosBroncosCardinalsBroncosCardinalsBroncos
Patriots -1 at RaidersRaidersRaidersPatriotsRaidersPatriots
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI know that the Lions are hot, but the Jets' defense is legit, plus the Lions' passing game is night and day different at home versus on the road. Second best bet is the Niners, third is the Chargers. I'm least confident in Bengals-Bucs and Chiefs-Texans.
PianowskiIt's not particularly fun or comforting to take a lot of ugly teams because the line value is pushing me there. This is the underdog life we have chosen. Hopefully, Mike White is reasonably good to go because this is a great spot for the Jets, up against a Detroit team that's a fun story but a little bit overrated right now. Plus, the Lions need to show they can actually do something on the road, that's been lacking for a while. 
WhalenPlaying at home with a healthy-ish Justin Fields, the Bears will have a chance to make things interesting for a half, but I'm not picking against the Eagles right now.
PayneI went back and forth between the Seahawks and Jets (MY SECOND PICK) for best bet of the week. I seemed to take more home teams than usual, whatever that means.
Del DonThe Lions are legit and likely the fourth-best team in the NFC at worst, but this is a tough setup this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

