NFL Staff Picks: Week 15

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Dalton Del Don went 9-4 to win last week. He improved to 101-99-8, overall a game behind Jeff Erickson, who went 7-6. Scott Pianowski continues to dominate Staff Picks, however. After going 8-5 last week, he now has a 17-game lead over the field at 119-81-8 (59.1 percent).

Pianowski and Nick Whalen were the only handicappers to nail their best bets. And, for the first time this season, majority picks is underwater at 99-101-8 after a 5-8 week.

This week, the group settled on one unanimous pick — the Jets -1 vs. the Lions. Six teams had four picks each.

Pianowski, Erickson and Del Don like the Jets so much, they made them their best bets.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.