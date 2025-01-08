This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne held on last week to win his second consecutive Staff Picks title and third in four years. Payne finished the season 138-131-3, 51.3 percent (not including ties).

The last repeat champ was Scott Pianowski in 2019-20.

Jeff Erickson went 8-8 last week, as did Pianowski and Dalton Del Don, to finish second for the season. Pianowski and Del Don also nailed their best bets.

Majority picks went 6-10 and there was no unanimous pick.

This week, there is again no unanimity. Erickson is the lone holdout on the Rams +1, Del Don is the only Ravens backer at -9.5 and Payne is the only writer to pick the Packers +4.5.

Not only did Erickson go the other way on Packers-Eagles, he made the Eagles his best bet, as did Nick Whalen. Payne said Vikings-Rams was the hardest game for him to pick, but Pianowski and Del Don both made the Vikings their best bets.

