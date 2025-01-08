NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Wild-Card Winners

NFL Staff Picks: Wild-Card Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on January 8, 2025 2:55PM EST

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne held on last week to win his second consecutive Staff Picks title and third in four years. Payne finished the season 138-131-3, 51.3 percent (not including ties). 

The last repeat champ was Scott Pianowski in 2019-20.

Jeff Erickson went 8-8 last week, as did Pianowski and Dalton Del Don, to finish second for the season. Pianowski and Del Don also nailed their best bets. 

Majority picks went 6-10 and there was no unanimous pick. 

This week, there is again no unanimity. Erickson is the lone holdout on the Rams +1, Del Don is the only Ravens backer at -9.5 and Payne is the only writer to pick the Packers +4.5. 

Not only did Erickson go the other way on Packers-Eagles, he made the Eagles his best bet, as did Nick Whalen. Payne said Vikings-Rams was the hardest game for him to pick, but Pianowski and Del Don both made the Vikings their best bets.

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chargers -3 at TexansChargersTexansTexansTexansChargers
Steelers +9.5 at RavensSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersRavens
Broncos +9 at BillsBillsBroncosBillsBillsBroncos
Packers +4.5 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesPackersEagles
Commanders +3 at BuccaneersBuccaneersCommandersBuccaneersCommandersCommanders
Vikings -1 at RamsRamsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikings
Best BetEaglesVikingsEaglesTexansVikings
Last Week Record8-88-87-95-118-8
2024 Record

Odds from BetMGM.

2023 Playoff Record10-38-56-79-410-3
2022 Playoff Record7-5-15-7-16-6-18-4-17-5-1
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5
2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record10-15-6NAN/A9-2
2013 Playoff Record5-4-23-6-2NAN/A4-5-2
2012 Playoff Record4-6-15-5-1NAN/A8-2-1
2011 Playoff Record8-35-6NAN/A7-4
2010 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A8-3
2009 Playoff Record5-64-7NAN/A5-6
2008 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A4-7
2007 Playoff Record8-33-8NAN/A2-9
2006 Playoff Record7-4N/ANAN/AN/A
2005 Playoff Record5-6N/ANAN/AN/A
2004 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2003 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2002 Playoff Record6-57-4NAN/AN/A
2001 Playoff Record6-4-17-3-1NAN/AN/A
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI'm obviously thinking that Hurts will play and be fine. The Packers losing Watson hurts, and the Eagles are set up well to stop what the Packers do best.
PianowskiMinnesota just played its worst game of the year, I'm not throwing a huge sample of reliability out the window, especially given how much I trust this coaching staff. 
WhalenRust concerns for Jalen Hurts could be real, but the Eagles have advantages all over the field and should contain a Packers offense that's struggled to build a lead against above-average opponents all season.
PayneI think young teams like the Texans and Commanders (especially the former) aren't getting a ton of respect this week. Vikings-Rams was the toughest call for me to make this week.
Del DonThe Rams rested last week and have been playing strong defense, but Minnesota is the better team. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021, 2023 and 2024 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
