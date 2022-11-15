NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Matt Ryan , IND - Guess who's back under center for the Colts? Peyton Manning? Nope? The guy who blew a 28-3 lead on the Patriots in the Super Bowl? Yes. Ryan still has some gas left in the tank, and for all Jeff Saturday has been trashed, he is 1-0 as a NFL head coach. Michael Pittman (Undertaker gif) is relevant once again and that division is wide open. Obviously, bump him up in two quarterback/super-flex leagues. FAAB: $4-$8

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Another week in the NFL and there's again probably only a player or two to make a bid or waiver claim on this week. That said, there's plenty of depth to look at and you never know when there might be a diamond in the rough. Let's take a look at this week.

Byes: Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Jaguars

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Rachaad White, TB - Tampa Bay is finally coming around to the fact that White is a better running back than Leonard Fournette, and White should get the bulk of the workload. White's 3.7 yards per carry doesn't exactly jump off the page, but it is better than Fournette's 3.4. I'd be higher on White except Tampa Bay is off this week, so he's not going to be a help Week 11. FAAB: $10-$20

Elijah Mitchell, SF - Mitchell looked like he hadn't missed a step since his injury and is in a great spot to complement Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers likely will deploy a run-heavy offense, meaning there should be at least 10-15 touches per game for Mitchell. After averaging 4.7 yards per carry last season, Mitchell is up to 5.4 yards per carry this season, albeit in a smaller sample. Is this the league winner, late-season FAAB pickup? Maybe. FAAB: $10-$20

Isiah Pacheco, KC - Pacheco appears to be the main running back for the Chiefs after logging 16 carries for 82 yards Sunday. It's a good sign that Andy Reid stuck with the rookie after he fumbled allowing him to atone for his mistake. However, the bad news is Pacheco hasn't scored since Week 1 and only has three targets on the season. Being the top running back in the Kansas City offense is a very good spot, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still around to vulture goal-line work. FAAB: $5-$10

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

Kadarius Toney, KC - The injury bug has hit the Chiefs receiving corps with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman both banged up. Enter Toney, who ironically was injured earlier this season with the Giants, and he finished with 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown Sunday in the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars. JuJu's status is uncertain for Sunday (as is Hardman's) and, unfortunately, they play the Sunday night game, so a lineup decision for all will have to be made ahead of time. FAAB: $4-$8

Christian Watson, GB - Watson gets a huge bump after going 8-4-107-3 Sunday in an upset of the Cowboys. I'd put Watson higher, but his injury history, including concussions, is a giant red flag. Allen Lazard is still the preferred receiver in the Packers' wide receiving corps and looks to have something of the Davante Adams role. I wouldn't blow all of your FAAB, but if he lands in your lap for a modest bid, be thankful. FAAB: $4-$8

Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE - DPJ now has at least nine or more fantasy points (PPR) in each of his last six games and has been a reliable source of fantasy points. While he's yet to find the end zone this season, it's likely a matter of time before that happens and he gets to 20 fantasy points. Outside of games at Cincinnati and Houston, the schedule lines up nicely for People-Jones, who should get a fantasy boost when Deshaun Watson joins the team. FAAB: $4-$8

TIGHT ENDS

Hail Mary

Hunter Henry, NE - Henry has been hit-or-miss this season, and, as I've said multiple times, tight end is something of a wasteland this season past the top names. Henry's schedule is favorable down the stretch; outside of the Bills every team ranks 14th or worse against tight ends that the Patriots play. FAAB: $2-$4

DEFENSE

Hail Mary

Washington Commanders D/ST - Streaming a defense this week is a challenge and there isn't really an available defense that jumps off the page. Washington has a decent matchup against Davis Mills and the Texans and just held the Eagles to 21 points in Philadelphia. Washington is a three-point favorite in a game with an over/under of 40.5, so that would suggest a defensive struggle is on the horizon. FAAB: $2-$4

