NFL Week 10 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

This is a very tricky Week 10 betting board in the NFL. Only five games have totals north of 45.5 as a consensus but the matchups make it feel like we're being dared to take the under. Games like the Giants vs. the Texans, Saints vs. Steelers and Colts vs. Raiders are all particularly tough to get a read on.

Week 9 went well for our purposes. Totals were especially kind to us as we went 11-2 on those but the 8-5 mark ATS wasn't half bad, either. Through nine weeks, the under is hitting 59.6 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 58.8 percent of the time per RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page. Last week, underdogs went 7-4-2 while totals landed at 4-9 to the under. Since I can shop lines here, I avoided the two pushes that are recorded in the listed results on the historical spreads page. Full disclosure, I'm heavy on unders this week so this could be a tough week if the market corrects.

In this article, we'll dig into the full NFL Week 10 odds and give our picks against the spread and on the totals for all 14 games. RotoWire has NFL picks articles each week of the NFL season and users can maximize their betting experience with the best betting promos across the best sports betting sites.

Of course, be sure to check out Michael Rathburn's NFL Week 10 line movement article with a detailed breakdown of the biggest line and market shifts for the upcoming slate.

NFL Week 10 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 10

In this article, we dig into the NFL Week 10 odds along with our predictions for each matchup.

Week 9 Record ATS: 8-5

Week 9 Record on Totals: 11-2

Season Record ATS: 53-49-2

Season Record on Totals: 50-53-1

Panthers vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Falcons Falcons -3.0 Atlanta -126; Carolina +135 44.5

This is the second time in three weeks that these two have squared off. To make matters trickier, it's on a quick turnaround. I'll be interested to see if the line budges off of 3.0 in either direction, but as it stands, I'll side with the Falcons.

Spread Pick: Falcons -3.0 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 44.5 (BetMGM)

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Bucs -2.5 Tampa Bay -140; Seattle +120 44.5

It finally happened; the Bucs covered a spread at home last week. It was a brutal game on both sides but Tampa prevailed at the last second and have some positive momentum for the first time since September. Seattle is scary to bet against but I'm willing to risk it in this setup. I'll double down and take the under, too, as Seattle has gone over in four of five road games.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -2.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 44.5 (PointsBet)

Bills vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Vikings Bills -5.5 Buffalo -250; Minnesota +210 45.5

The Josh Allen Elbow Saga has sent the spread tumbling from -9.5 to -5.5. Things will undoubtedly swing more pending Allen's status updates throughout the week. Foolish as it may be, I'm optimistic that Allen suits up as of this writing and am inclined to back the Bills while they're at a discount.

Spread Pick: Bills -5.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 46.5 (PointsBet)

Bears vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Lions Bears -2.5 Chicago -150; Detroit +130 48.5

Chicago has some positive momentum with Justin Fields' ongoing breakout. In fact, upwards of 95 percent of the money is coming in on the Bears at this number. That's enough to give you some pause. As public as it may be, though, I think the Bears are the right side at -2.5 at home. The total does seem too high, though. Detroit's offense seems to be getting credit that it hasn't really earned since September. The Bears' defense is admittedly shaky, too, but I think this game goes under.

Spread Pick: Bears -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (PointsBet)

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Jaguars Chiefs -9.5 Kansas City -435; Jacksonville +350 50.5

The Jaguars may have just had a thrilling comeback win over the Raiders, but it's important to note that the Raiders will literally let anybody come back from 17 to beat them. Kansas City escaped a nail-biter against a physical Tennessee team on Sunday night and won't face that level of resistance this week. This would be the first time that the Chiefs covered at home this season. It's also the Jags. Lay the wood.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -9.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 50.5 (PointsBet)

Dolphins vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Browns Dolphins -3.5 Miami -190; Cleveland +160 48.5

The Browns always seem to get more respect from the bookmakers than the public as this line seems low at first glance. That said, Cleveland is coming off the bye and had an emphatic win over Cincy in its last game. Cleveland's only road win came in Week 1 against hapless Carolina, though, and has otherwise struggled on the road. Miami has not been good against the spread, but I'm willing to take the plunge. Cleveland won't be able to dominate the line of scrimmage the way it did against the Bengals.

Spread Pick: Dolphins -3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 49.0 (PointsBet)

Giants vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Texans Giants -6.5 New York -295; Houston +245 41.0

The Giants are coming off the bye and have been great against the spread at home (3-1). Houston, though, comes off the mini-bye and has been a respectable 2-1-1 ATS on the road. Obviously, Houston backers would like to see this number cross the 7 threshold, but even still, I stop shy of trusting this Giants team with this many points.

Spread Pick: Texans +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 41.0 (DraftKings)

Saints vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Steelers Saints -2.5 Pittsburgh +120; Saints -135 40.5

The Saints are officially floundering and now travel to Pittsburgh to face a Steelers team coming off a bye. New Orleans is 0-3 ATS on the road and with little promise of reinforcements coming on offense, they're a rudderless ship right now. Gimme the Stillers as home dogs. And put fries on it.

Spread Pick: Steelers +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (BetMGM)

Titans vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Broncos Titans -3.0 Tennessee -145; Denver +130 38.5

This is another line that seems off at first glance. Denver has been brutal all year while Tennessee just gave Kansas City everything it could handle in its first loss since Week 2. Perhaps Tennessee will be a little drained after that game, but Vrabel's teams always show up.

Spread Pick: Titans -3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 39.0 (PointsBet)

Raiders vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Colts Raiders -6.5 Indianapolis +230; Las Vegas -275 50.5

This is the rare instance where it feels like we're walking into a trap no matter which side we take. Indianapolis is taking its clown show on the road with Jeff Saturday at the helm and possibly Dan Orlovsky (???) having some sort of say. This is an aggressive tank job that we haven't seen in Indy since 2011 when Andrew Luck was the prize at the end. But Vegas is trying and still failing in new and inventive ways, too. I understand that it doesn't make a ton of sense to back Indianapolis in this spot, but it might just be crazy enough to work.

Spread Pick: Indianapolis +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (PointsBet)

Packers vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Cowboys Cowboys -5 Green Bay +190; Dallas -222 42.5

As good as my results may have been last week, saying that Green Bay -3.5 was my best bet will haunt me for a while. It's gotten so bad in Green Bay that I have Packer fan friends wishing that they had Mike McCarthy back. If Green Bay can muster just nine points against Detroit's hapless defense, I don't see how it can do much better against the Cowboys. It's going to be a very public play, which is always concerning, but it's hard to go away from Dallas in this spot.

Spread Pick: Dallas -5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 43.0 (DraftKings)

Rams vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Cardinals Rams -3 Los Angeles -170; Arizona +145 43.5

The Cardinals don't do a whole lot to inspire confidence. Somehow, the Rams do even less. Their all-in strategy obviously paid off last season but now they are having to pay the piper and it's not pretty. I'd even consider a sprinkle on the Cardinals moneyline here.

Spread Pick: Cardinals +3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

49ers vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Chargers 49ers -7 San Francisco -295; Los Angeles +245 46.5

The 49ers looked impressive last time out and come into this game fresh off a bye while the Chargers just beat the Falcons in a game that only the Chargers and Falcons could have played. The Chargers are banged up and it remains to be seen if they'll be getting any pieces back on offense this week. That said, they still have Justin Herbert and the 49ers defense isn't exactly the picture of health, either. I'll take the points.

Spread Pick: Chargers +7.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Commanders Eagles -11 Philadelphia -490; Washington +390 44.0

The market for this one is shaping up in an interesting fashion. As of this writing, roughly 70% of the handle is coming in on Washington to cover this spread. Is that the public shying away from Philly after they burned bettors by not covering in Houston? Or perhaps some public faith in the Commanders? I'm not sure what to make of that split, but I'm on Washington to keep things moderately respectable.

Spread Pick: Commanders +11 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 44.0 (DraftKings)

NFL Week 10 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 10 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 10

Some of the most competitive odds for NFL Week 10 are available at BetMGM. If you're not yet signed up with BetMGM, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Check out our best bets for Week 10 at BetMGM.

Falcons-Panthers Under 44.5

Buccaneers -2.5

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 10

Check out our favorite bets at Caesars Sportsbook for NFL Week 10. Try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL to get your first bet on Caesars when you sign up.

Bucs-Seahawks Under 44.5

Indianapolis-Las Vegas Under 42.5

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 10

WynnBet is an up-and-coming sportsbook and the NFL Week 10 odds are more than competitive. The good folks at WynnBet also offer a great signup bonus to new players who use the WynnBET promo code, XROTO.

Eagles-Commanders OVER 43.5

Cardinals +3.5

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 10

If you're not signed up yet at DraftKings, try the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Let's dig into our best bets over there for Week 10.

Giants-Texans Under 41.0

Titans -3.0

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 10

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the industry leaders in the sports betting space. Check out our favorite NFL Week 10 betting picks available at FanDuel.

Texans +6.5

Chiefs -9.5

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 10

BetRivers is one of the more underrated sportsbooks, and the BetRivers bonus code offers up to $500 in second-chance bets. BetRivers bettors can use those for these picks for Week 10.

Cardinals ML +145

Bears -2.5

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 10

Bettors should check out the competitive odds at PointsBet for NFL Week 10. The PointsBet promo code gets new users access to special offers at sign up. Try "PointsBetting" for Week 10 and maximize your NFL betting experience.