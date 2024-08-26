NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick & Jeff on VSiN - Bills, Jaguars & WR Chatter

Nick & Jeff on VSiN - Bills, Jaguars & WR Chatter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
Published on August 26, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson visit the VSiN studios to discuss the upcoming NFL season on VSiN Prime Time. But they start with some NL Rookie of the Year and Brewers talk. Next, how concerned should we be with the Buffalo Bills? Which Bills' WR should fantasy players focus on? Also, how worried should we be about star WR hold outs? Here is the first of two segments:

And here is the second segment. Nick starts with previewing his beloved Jacksonville Jaguars. Next, Jeff provides his sleeper and bust at fantasy wide receiver. They then discuss late round fantasy flyers and rookie WRs. Segment was broadcasted on August 23rd, 2024.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Browns to Place Nick Chubb on PUP List, Out 4 Games
Browns to Place Nick Chubb on PUP List, Out 4 Games
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping the Final Week of the NFL Preseason
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping the Final Week of the NFL Preseason
DFS NFL: Sunday Preseason Preview
DFS NFL: Sunday Preseason Preview
DFS NFL: Saturday Preseason Preview
DFS NFL: Saturday Preseason Preview
DFS NFL: Friday Preseason Preview
DFS NFL: Friday Preseason Preview
DFS NFL: Thursday Preseason Preview
DFS NFL: Thursday Preseason Preview