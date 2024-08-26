Nick & Jeff on VSiN - Bills, Jaguars & WR Chatter

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson visit the VSiN studios to discuss the upcoming NFL season on VSiN Prime Time. But they start with some NL Rookie of the Year and Brewers talk. Next, how concerned should we be with the Buffalo Bills? Which Bills' WR should fantasy players focus on? Also, how worried should we be about star WR hold outs? Here is the first of two segments:

And here is the second segment. Nick starts with previewing his beloved Jacksonville Jaguars. Next, Jeff provides his sleeper and bust at fantasy wide receiver. They then discuss late round fantasy flyers and rookie WRs. Segment was broadcasted on August 23rd, 2024.

