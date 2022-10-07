Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Odds for Week 5

The Eagles are a 5.5-point home favorite and -225 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 49 and the Cardinals' team total is 21.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 4-0 while averaging 29 points while allowing 18 per game. The 2-2 Cardinals are scoring 22 points per game.

Eagles at Cardinals Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles are on fire. Their defense has given up four TDs over the last three weeks. They are among the best teams in the league in pressure rate and defending the pass. On offense, they're physically dominating their opponents. Philadelphia is explosive both on the ground and through the air.

The Cardinals' offense hasn't been able to run the ball. Their passing game lacks consistency. In addition, their offensive line is struggling. Even Kyler Murray hasn't been a factor in the run game, as he's yet to rush for 30 yards in a game.

Eagles at Cardinals Best Bets: Eagles -5.0 (PointsBet); Cardinals UNDER 21.5 Team Total (DraftKings)

Eagles at Cardinals Prediction

The only time the Cardinals faced a good offense this year resulted in them giving up 41 points to the Chiefs. With little pass rush and very little ability to defend WRs, the Eagles should be able to move the ball at will. Once they get a lead, the Cardinals' limited offense will have to become one-dimensional. That will allow the Philly pass rush to dominate. Not only should the Eagles cover the 5.5-points but the best bet is the Cardinals going under the 21.5-point team total.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 33-13.

