NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets For Every Game

Written by 
John McKechnie 
Nick Whalen 
October 4, 2022

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We're into October and into Week 5 of the NFL season, so we're starting to get a read on every team across the league at the quarter poll. Just as we expected, the Eagles are the only undefeated team left standing and the Falcons are undefeated against the spread. 

Underdogs had ruled for the first three weeks of the season, covering 60 percent of games, but Week 4 had more balanced results with favorites going 7-8-1 (44%). Over/Unders were split 8-8 this past week as well after unders had hit over 60 percent of the time in the first three weeks. 

Looking ahead to this week, there is a high number of large spreads as opposed to last week when the biggest favorite, Green Bay, was the only team favored by more than seven points and it almost lost outright. Six games this week have spreads of 7.0 points are larger, with the largest spread coming in the Bills-Steelers matchup in Buffalo where the home team is a 14-point favorite as Pittsburgh begins the Kenny Pickett era. 

Below, you'll find the complete odds for Week 5 of the NFL season along with my picks on spreads and totals for each matchup. Be sure to keep up with RotoWire's extensive collection of NFL picks articles each week of the season. And you can maximize your betting experience by using the best betting promos across a wide range of sportsbooks with a variety of great signup offers.

Look ahead at the NFL Week 5 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement. Our own Michael Rathburn also analyzes the games with key NFL Week 5 line movement around the league.

NFL Week 5 Betting Picks For Each Game

DateGame MatchupWeek 5 Picks
Thursday, October 6Broncos vs. ColtsBroncos -3.0
Sunday, October 9Packers vs. GiantsPackers -8.0
Sunday, October 9Bills vs. SteelersBills -14.0
Sunday, October 9Browns vs. ChargersChargers -3.0
Sunday, October 9Jaguars vs. TexansJaguars -7.0
Sunday, October 9Vikings vs. BearsBears +7.0
Sunday, October 9Patriots vs. LionsPatriots +3.0
Sunday, October 9Saints vs. SeahawksSeahawks +5.5
Sunday, October 9Jets vs. DolphinsJets +3.5
Sunday, October 9Buccaneers vs. FalconsBuccaneers -8
Sunday, October 9Commanders vs. TitansTitans -2.5
Sunday, October 9Panthers vs. 49ersPanthers +6.5
Sunday, October 9Cardinals vs. EaglesEagles -5.0
Sunday, October 9Rams vs. CowboysCowboys +4.5
Sunday, October 9Ravens vs. BengalsRavens -3.0
Monday, October 10Chiefs vs. RaidersRaiders +7.5

Predictions for NFL Week 5

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 5 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Week 4 Record ATS: 10-6

Week 4 Record on Totals: 4-12

Season Record ATS: 18-13-1

Season Record on Totals: 8-23-1

Colts vs. Broncos

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Colts at BroncosBroncos -3.0Denver -170; Indianapolis +15543.5

Spread Pick: Broncos -3.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Cardinals

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Eagles at CardinalsEagles -5.5Philadelphia -227; Cardinals +20049.5

Spread Pick: Eagles -5.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 49.5 (FanDuel)

Giants vs. Packers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Giants at PackersPackers -8Green Bay -360; Giants +34041.5

Spread Pick: Packers -8 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 41.5 (BetMGM)

Lions vs. Patriots

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Lions at PatriotsPatriots -3.0New England -143; Detroit +14045.5

Spread Pick: Patriots -3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (PointsBet)

Steelers vs. Bills

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Steelers at BillsBills -14.0Buffalo -800; Steelers +67547.0

Spread Pick: Bills -14 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 47 (DraftKings)

Dolphins vs. Jets

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Dolphins at JetsDolphins -3.5Miami -170; New York +15543.5

Spread Pick: Jets +3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Falcons at BuccaneersBuccaneers -8.5Tampa Bay -375; Atlanta +33048.0

Spread Pick: Tampa Bay -8.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 48.0 (PointsBet)

Seahawks vs. Saints

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Seahawks at SaintsSaints -5.5New Orleans -222; Seattle +20045.5

Spread Pick: Seahawks +5.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (BetMGM)

Texans vs. Jaguars

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Texans at  JaguarsJaguars -7.0Jacksonville -330; Houston +29544.5

Spread Pick: Jacksonville -7.0 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Titans vs. Commanders

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Titans at CommandersTitans -2.5Tennessee -138; Washington +13042.5

Spread Pick: Titans -2.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (PointsBet)

Bears vs. Vikings

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Vikings vs. BearsVikings -7Minnesota -303; Bears +26544.0

Spread Pick: Bears +7 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 44.0 (BetMGM)

Chargers vs. Browns

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Chargers at BrownsChargers -3Los Angeles -154; Browns +13547.5

Spread Pick: Chargers -3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

49ers vs. Panthers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
49ers at Panthers49ers -6.5San Francisco -265; Carolina +22539.0

Spread Pick: Panthers +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 39.0 (DraftKings)

Cowboys vs. Rams

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Cowboys at RamsRams -4.5Los Angeles -210; Dallas +18543.5

Spread Pick: Cowboys +4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (PointsBet)

Bengals vs. Ravens

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Bengals at RavensRavens -3.0Baltimore -170; Cincinnati +15548.5

Spread Pick: Ravens -3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 48.5 (BetMGM)

Raiders vs. Chiefs

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Raiders at ChiefsChiefs -7.0Kansas City -333; Las Vegas +29051.5

Spread Pick: Raiders +7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 51.0 (PointsBet)

NFL Week 5 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 5 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 5

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 5. If you do not have a BetMGM account yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our best bets for Week 5 at BetMGM.

  • Vikings-Bears Under 44.0
  • Packers-Bears Under 41.5

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 5

Let's dig into our favorite bets for NFL Week 5 at Caesars Sportsbook. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

  • Broncos -3
  • Eagles -5

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 5

While WynnBET may be a sportsbook that isn't as well-known as some others, the NFL Week 5 odds are more than competitive and available for some of our best bets. They also offer a great signup bonus to new players who use the WynnBET promo code, XROTO. 

  • Chargers -2.5
  • Buccaneers -8.0

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 5

Let's take a look at NFL Week 5 best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Patriots -3
  • Bills-Steelers OVER 47.0

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 5

FanDuel Sportsbook is an industry leader in the sports betting space. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

  • Jets +3.5
  • Eagles-Cardinals UNDER 49.0

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 5

BetRivers is one of the more underrated sportsbooks, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on Week 5.

  • Vikings-Bears UNDER 44.0
  • Cowboys-Rams UNDER 43.0

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 5

For bettors looking for a unique way to wager, try the PointsBet promo code to make your Week 5 NFL picks. You can try "PointsBetting" for Week 5 and maximize your return.

  • Seahawks +5.5
  • Titans -2.5

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
John McKechnie
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
