NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets For Every Game

We're into October and into Week 5 of the NFL season, so we're starting to get a read on every team across the league at the quarter poll. Just as we expected, the Eagles are the only undefeated team left standing and the Falcons are undefeated against the spread.

Underdogs had ruled for the first three weeks of the season, covering 60 percent of games, but Week 4 had more balanced results with favorites going 7-8-1 (44%). Over/Unders were split 8-8 this past week as well after unders had hit over 60 percent of the time in the first three weeks.

Looking ahead to this week, there is a high number of large spreads as opposed to last week when the biggest favorite, Green Bay, was the only team favored by more than seven points and it almost lost outright. Six games this week have spreads of 7.0 points are larger, with the largest spread coming in the Bills-Steelers matchup in Buffalo where the home team is a 14-point favorite as Pittsburgh begins the Kenny Pickett era.

NFL Week 5 Betting Picks For Each Game

Week 4 Record ATS: 10-6

Week 4 Record on Totals: 4-12

Season Record ATS: 18-13-1

Season Record on Totals: 8-23-1

Colts vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts at Broncos Broncos -3.0 Denver -170; Indianapolis +155 43.5

Spread Pick: Broncos -3.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles at Cardinals Eagles -5.5 Philadelphia -227; Cardinals +200 49.5

Spread Pick: Eagles -5.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 49.5 (FanDuel)

Giants vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants at Packers Packers -8 Green Bay -360; Giants +340 41.5

Spread Pick: Packers -8 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 41.5 (BetMGM)

Lions vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions at Patriots Patriots -3.0 New England -143; Detroit +140 45.5

Spread Pick: Patriots -3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (PointsBet)

Steelers vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers at Bills Bills -14.0 Buffalo -800; Steelers +675 47.0

Spread Pick: Bills -14 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 47 (DraftKings)

Dolphins vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins at Jets Dolphins -3.5 Miami -170; New York +155 43.5

Spread Pick: Jets +3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons at Buccaneers Buccaneers -8.5 Tampa Bay -375; Atlanta +330 48.0

Spread Pick: Tampa Bay -8.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 48.0 (PointsBet)

Seahawks vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks at Saints Saints -5.5 New Orleans -222; Seattle +200 45.5

Spread Pick: Seahawks +5.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (BetMGM)

Texans vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans at Jaguars Jaguars -7.0 Jacksonville -330; Houston +295 44.5

Spread Pick: Jacksonville -7.0 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Titans vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans at Commanders Titans -2.5 Tennessee -138; Washington +130 42.5

Spread Pick: Titans -2.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (PointsBet)

Bears vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Bears Vikings -7 Minnesota -303; Bears +265 44.0

Spread Pick: Bears +7 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 44.0 (BetMGM)

Chargers vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers at Browns Chargers -3 Los Angeles -154; Browns +135 47.5

Spread Pick: Chargers -3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

49ers vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers at Panthers 49ers -6.5 San Francisco -265; Carolina +225 39.0

Spread Pick: Panthers +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 39.0 (DraftKings)

Cowboys vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys at Rams Rams -4.5 Los Angeles -210; Dallas +185 43.5

Spread Pick: Cowboys +4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (PointsBet)

Bengals vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals at Ravens Ravens -3.0 Baltimore -170; Cincinnati +155 48.5

Spread Pick: Ravens -3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 48.5 (BetMGM)

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders at Chiefs Chiefs -7.0 Kansas City -333; Las Vegas +290 51.5

Spread Pick: Raiders +7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 51.0 (PointsBet)

NFL Week 5 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 5 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites.

