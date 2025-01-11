NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Wildcard Weekend: Steelers at Ravens

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions

Playoffs? Playoffs! As a regular contributor covering the Bears, I know it is pretty much a given I won't have work during the playoffs unless I'm asked to cover another game. Thankfully for me (and you......I'm a delight!), my fearless editor was kind enough to ask me to cover the third installment of this classic AFC North rivalry. With so many intriguing angles, I'm ready to dive in.....let's see what this Saturday matchup has in store for us.

Steelers @ Ravens Betting Odds

Line: Steelers +9.5 (-106 FanDuel) / Ravens -9.5 (-108 DraftKings)

Moneyline: Steelers +400 (BetMGM) / Ravens -470 (DraftKings)

Total: OVER 43.5 (-120 ESPNBET) / UNDER 44 (Caesars)

This line opened last Sunday at 8.5 and it quickly rose to 9.5 with early action on the Ravens. By Monday, it reached 10 until some buyback brought it back down to 9.5 where it stayed most of the week, with a blip back to 8.5. Perhaps Steelers Nation has descended on Las Vegas? Perhaps it was due to Ravens WR Zay Flowers being ruled out? Either way, if you like Pittsburgh, it looks like we should act quickly. As of right now, the Steelers are getting only 43% of the bets but 51% of the money, which tells me the sharps are in on this line movement as well. For the total, there's no surprise as 75% of the bets and 61% of the money is on the over. What is a bit surprising is that even with those numbers supporting the over, the total has dropped from the opening number of 46.5 to today's 43.5. Again, that tells me sharp money is on the under.

Steelers @ Ravens Betting Picks

I've said this a few times before, and maybe this is the definition of insanity, but Pittsburgh can't look awful for a fifth straight game, can they? Plus, this is the playoffs, and I have to think the Steelers will snap out of their funk for this opportunity to derail a hated rival. With Zay Flowers out, the Ravens offense will be down a bit, and Lamar Jackson does not have the best playoff track record. With the line possibly headed down, I like Pittsburgh getting anything more than a TD. In fact, we're going to get a little nuts here.....my Best Bet for today's game is Steelers ML at +400. Pittsburgh is 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 against Baltimore. I believe the Steelers will come out with purpose, emptying the playbook (read: more Justin Fields) and stun the Ravens.

Steelers @ Ravens Best Bet: Steelers ML +400 (@ BetMGM)

Steelers @ Ravens Prediction

If the Steelers indeed pull off the upset, I believe they will need to follow the formula they have gotten away from: a dominating defense that frustrates Lamar into a low scoring rock fight. Excluding the meeting two weeks ago, the previous eight games were decided by one score (average margin: 3.75 points) and ALL had totals under 39 (average points scored: 29.75). Without Flowers, the Ravens offense is stagnant with a halftime score of 6-3, Steelers. Pittsburgh maintains its grip and Justin Tucker's season-long woes continue as the Steelers extend the lead to 13-3 heading into the 4th. Baltimore breaks through to make it 13-10, but a Chris Boswell FG makes it 16-10 and the Ravens' last-gasp drive falls short to stun the Baltimore faithful.