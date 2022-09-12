RotoWire Partners
Seven

Seven "Sneaky" Waiver Wire Adds: Week 2 Fantasy Football (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Alan Seslowsky 
September 12, 2022

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Seven "Sneaky" waiver wire adds you must roster heading into Week 2 of the fantasy football season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal their Week 2 targets. 

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. This will bring you to the RotoWire Youtube Channel to view the video. There you can skip chapters as needed.

Seven "Sneaky" waiver wire adds you must roster heading into Week 2 of the fantasy football season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal their Week 2 targets. 

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. This will bring you to the RotoWire Youtube Channel to view the video. There you can skip chapters as needed.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
IDP Analysis: Week 1 Recap
IDP Analysis: Week 1 Recap
Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks
Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1
NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 1
NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 1