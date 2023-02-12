This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

There are many different ways that you can bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Whether you want to make traditional straight wagers on the most popular Super Bowl odds, like NFL moneylines, or take a stab at one of the hundreds of NFL player props and novelty props featured for the big game, you will never run out of options when it comes to Super Bowl 57 betting.

Super Bowl 57 betting does not stop at straight wagers, however. You can also use single-game parlay bets to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. You can make single-game parlay bets at all of the best NFL betting apps on the market today, including BetMGM and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Single Game Parlay Picks For Super Bowl 57

Chiefs moneyline (+105)

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-110)

Patrick Mahomes to throw for Over 1.5 touchdowns (-214)

Parlay Odds: +474

The above single-game parlay is constructed with correlated with three Chiefs markets. If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, you can make a case for Patrick Mahomes to throw for at least two touchdowns with Kelce scoring one of them. All three of these bets correlate and have a terrific shot at hitting.

One of the best parts about this parlay is that you can find all three of the legs at all of the best Super Bowl 57 sports betting apps ahead of the big game.

Longshot Single-Game Parlay Picks For Super Bowl 57

Chiefs moneyline (+105)

Travis Kelce First Touchdown (+650)

Isiah Pacheco Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Patrick Mahomes to throw for Over 1.5 touchdowns (-214)

Parlay Odds: +4118

One of the best ways to cash in on generous sports betting promotions is to shoot your shot and build a moonshot parlay. Sure, it is difficult to hit, but if it does settle as a winner, you just maximized the betting promo in a big way.

The above parlay is once again built with correlated Chiefs markets. In addition to the Kansas City moneyline and Patrick Mahomes throwing for at least two touchdowns, swapping Travis Kelce's anytime touchdown to a first touchdown wager jacks up the odds. Add on Isiah Pacheco's receiving yards total and you have a +4118 parlay that will payout $2,108.88 on a $50 wager.

Massachusetts sports bettors will get their chance next month, with the best Massachusetts sportsbooks set to launch their online sports betting in March. Sign up using the best Massachusetts sports betting promos today

