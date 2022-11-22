Streaming Defenses: Week 12 Fantasy Options for Fantasy Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Before we get to Week 12 strategy, I've updated the estimated playoff rankings that were initially posted with this article last week. I'll continue posting them each week until the fantasy playoffs, though most managers should be much more focused on the week ahead. It's a near-guarantee that injuries over the next few weeks, among other things, will have a big impact on the rankings below by the time Weeks 15, 16 and 17 actually roll around. You might even notice that our top-ranked defense for Week 12 is there as a result of opponent injuries, with the once-mighty Rams offense devolving into an elite matchup without Cooper Kupp and (likely) Matthew Stafford .

Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 1 Cowboys (vs. JAX) 49ers (vs. WAS) Bucs (vs. CAR) 2 Eagles (at CHI) Bills (at CHI) Ravens (vs. PIT) 3 Vikings (vs. IND) Ravens (vs. ATL) Eagles (vs. NO) 4 Packers (vs. LAR) Titans (vs. HOU) 49ers (at LV) 5 Chiefs (at HOU) Bucs (at ARZ) Chiefs (vs. DEN) 6 Jets (vs. DET) Rams (vs. DEN) Cowboys (at TEN) 8 Saints (vs. ATL) Jets (vs. JAX) Jaguars (at HOU) 8 Patriots (at LV) Browns (vs. NO) Browns (at WAS) 9 Steelers (at CAR) Jaguars (at NYJ) Seahawks (vs. NYJ) 10 Broncos (vs. ARZ) Bengals (at NE) Chargers (vs. LAR) 11 49ers (at SEA) Vikings (vs. NYG Giants (vs. IND) 12 Bills (vs. MIA) Panthers (vs. DET) Packers (vs. MIN) 13 Giants (at WAS) Patriots (vs. CIN) Cardinals (at ATL) 14 Panthers (vs. PIT) Chargers (at IND) Colts (at NYG) 15 Chargers (vs. TEN) Raiders (at PIT) Dolphins (at NE)

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 12

1. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LAR)

47% Yahoo, 18% ESPN

Team implied total: 29.25

Opponent implied total: 14.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 13: 22nd (at CIN), Week 14: 8th (at DEN)

Matthew Stafford's second concussion in three weeks presumably will cost him at least one game and thus vaults Kansas City to the top of Week 12 D/ST rankings. The Rams easily have the lowest implied total (14.75) of the week, despite facing a mediocre defense, as they're now missing Stafford and Cooper Kupp (IR - ankle) in addition to a slew of offensive linemen. They might even be down to third-string QB Bryce Perkins, who had to take over for Stafford in Sunday's loss to the Saints because backup John Wolford was inactive with a neck injury.

The Rams have multiple glaring weaknesses on offense, and not a single position of strength now that Kupp's sidelined. Any defense facing them this week would be a top play, and the Chiefs actually have been half-decent on that side of the ball, particularly when it comes to rushing the passer (3.2 sacks per game, sixth most).

2. Miami Dolphins (vs. HOU)

26% Yahoo, 32% ESPN

Team implied total: 29

Opponent implied total: 16.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 13: 23rd (at SF), Week 14: 22nd (at LAC)

The Texans are a good matchup for everyone, and even more so for a defense that's struggled against the pass (29th in DVOA) but done well against the run (ninth). Houston has given up the fifth most fantasy points to D/STs despite a big season from rookie RB Dameon Pierce, including eight or more points in five straight games and five or more in every contest this season. Miami's issues on the back end aren't likely to be exposed this week, especially with a seven-day rest advantage coming out of a bye. The real challenge lies ahead in Weeks 13 and 14 when the Dolphins travel to San Francisco and then Los Angeles to face offenses much more capable of picking apart a subpar secondary.

3. New York Jets (vs. CHI)

46% Yahoo, 73% ESPN

Team implied total: 23

Opponent implied total: 18.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 13: 18th (at MIN), Week 14: 21st (at BUF)

Justin Fields' recent surge of fantasy scoring hasn't stopped opposing defenses from putting up big totals against the Bears. Only two teams have allowed more points to the position this year, with the Bears giving up nine or more fantasy points in each of their last four even while scoring 24 or more real-life points every time. Fields has taken multiple sacks in every single game this season and has the worst sack rate in the league for a second straight year, while backup Trevor Siemian is just flat-out bad. Either way, the Jets should be good for at least a handful of points, a mark that six consecutive opposing defenses have reached against Chicago. Oh, did we mention that the Jets actually have a good defense this year?

4. Indianapolis Colts (vs. PIT)

29% Yahoo, 40% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.25

Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 13: 29th (at DAL), Week 14: BYE

The Colts are favored by only a field goal, but that's largely because they stink at scoring points, not preventing them. And while they haven't been as impressive when it comes to creating turnovers, Indy should come away with at least one or two in a home game against subpar rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Just keep in mind that this is another one-week streamer, as the Colts are in the same boat as the Chiefs, Dolphins and Jets for Week 13, drawing a road game against a likely playoff team.

5. Minnesota Vikings (vs, NE)

33% Yahoo, 21% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.5

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 13: 5th (vs. NYJ), Week 14: 12th (at DET)

The Vikings are only No. 5 for Week 12 among defenses below 60 percent rostered on Yahoo, but they have a much better matchup Week 13 (home against the Jets) than any of the D/STs listed above. That could make them the best option in deeper / more competitive leagues, especially with another decent matchup on top Week 14 (at Detroit). This week's opponent, New England, has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to team defenses and continues

Week 12 Rankings

Chiefs (vs. LAR) 49ers (vs. NO) Dolphins (vs. HOU) Cowboys (vs. NYG) Broncos (at CAR) Jets (vs. CHI) Colts (vs. PIT) Ravens (at JAX) Vikings (vs. NE) Eagles (vs. GB) Buccaneers (at CLE) Commanders (vs. ATL) Bills (at DET) Panthers (vs. DEN) Seahawks (vs. LV) Steelers (at IND) Patriots (at MIN) Chargers (at ARZ) Bears (at NYJ) Bengals (at TEN)

Looking Ahead to Week 13

Cowboys (vs. IND) Ravens (vs. DEN) Buccaneers (vs. NO) Bills (at NE) Browns (at HOU) Vikings (vs. NYJ) Seahawks (at LAR) Packers (at CHI) 49ers (vs. MIA) Falcons (vs. PIT) Giants (vs. WAS) Steelers (at ATL) Eagles (vs. TEN) Chargers (at LV) Patriots (vs. BUF) Lions (vs. JAX) Jaguars (at DET) Jets (at MIN) Saints (at TB) Bears (vs. GB)

