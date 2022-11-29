Streaming Defenses: Week 13 Options for Fantasy Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Before we get to Week 13 strategy, I've updated the estimated D/ST playoff rankings that were initially posted with this article a couple weeks ago. The biggest thing to note is that injuries have made matchups with the Bears and Rams even more appealing than they looked a week or two ago. Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford both are in danger of being shut down, and neither will have much to work with even if he plays ( Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney joined the list of season-ending injuries this past weekend... not to mention Cooper Kupp and most of the Rams' offensive line being out).

Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 1 Chiefs (at HOU) 49ers (vs. WAS) Bucs (vs. CAR) 2 Cowboys (at JAX) Bills (at CHI) Chiefs (vs. DEN) 3 Eagles (at CHI) Titans (vs. HOU) Ravens (vs. PIT) 4 Vikings (vs. IND) Ravens (vs. ATL) Eagles (vs. NO) 5 Packers (vs. LAR) Bucs (at ARZ) 49ers (at LV) 6 Jets (vs. DET) Jets (vs. JAX) Jaguars (at HOU) 7 Steelers (at CAR) Broncos (at LAR) Chargers (vs. LAR) 8 Saints (vs. ATL) Rams (vs. DEN) Seahawks (vs. NYJ) 9 49ers (at SEA) Browns (vs. NO) Browns (at WAS) 10 Commanders (vs. NYG) Vikings (vs. NYG) Cowboys (at TEN) 11 Panthers (vs. PIT) Lions (at CAR) Giants (vs. IND) 12 Cardinals (at DEN) Chargers (at IND) Dolphins (at NE) 13 Broncos (vs. ARZ) Jaguars (at NYJ) Lions (vs. CHI) 14 Ravens (at CLE) Bengals (at NE) Cardinals (at ATL) 15 Patriots (at LV) Panthers (vs. DET) Patriots (vs. MIA)

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 13

1. Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)

19% Yahoo, 11% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.75

Opponent implied total: 16.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 4th (vs. CAR), Week 15: 19th (vs. SF)

The Seahawks defense and Rams offense both are coming off brutal performances. The difference is that Seattle's defense had shown a ton of progress prior to Sunday, overcoming an ugly first five weeks, while things only seem to get worse and worse for the Rams this year. No team has allowed more points to opposing defenses, and there's not much hope for a rebound with so many O-linemen still injured and Allen Robinson (ankle) now joining Cooper Kupp (ankle) on IR.

Even if Matthew Stafford (neck) comes back this week, which he probably won't, he'll be surrounded by arguably the worst supporting cast in the league and facing a defense that's forced the fourth most turnovers (20). While far from stout, the Seattle defense at least has been opportunistic, and until this past Sunday they'd even stopped bleeding points for about a month and a half there. Expect the Seahawks to get back on track these next two weeks, first visiting the Rams and then hosting the Sam Darnold-led Panthers.

2. Cleveland Browns (at HOU)

8% Yahoo, 9% ESPN

Team implied total: 27

Opponent implied total: 20

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 22nd (at CIN), Week 15: 20th (vs. BAL)

From a real-life standpoint, the mostly porous Cleveland defense had one of its better games this past Sunday, sacking Tom Brady three times and allowing only 17 points. There wasn't a big fantasy pay-off against the king of avoiding turnovers, unsurprisingly, but another strong effort this week could lead to double-digit points against Kyle Allen and the hapless Texans.

Allen is exactly the type of quarterback we want to stream against, as he's fairly aggressive and not good enough to pull it off. His 8.3 percent career sack rate is better than only eight of 35 qualified passers this season, and his 2.9 INT rate better than only five. Allen's two-INT effort against the Dolphins last week included a pick-six in the first half, making it six straight weeks now that the defense facing Houston has scored nine or more fantasy points.

3. Green Bay Packers (at CHI)

37% Yahoo, 45% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.75

Opponent implied total: 19.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: BYE, Week 15: 5th (vs. LAR)

The Packers have disappointed us here at Streaming Defenses a number of times this season and just got embarrassed by Philly's impressive running game on Monday Night Football. That's the bad news. The good news is that their Week 13 opponent has allowed the third most fantasy points to team defenses, including eight or more in five straight games and four or more in every single game this season. Justin Fields' league-high sack rate (14.9 percent, more than 50 percent higher than any other QB) is a big part of that, but Fields at least gives the offense hope to put up some points, which feels nearly impossible if Trevor Siemian is dishing passes to an already limited receiver group that just lost Darnell Mooney to a season-ending ankle injury. Either way, the Packers defense should do well against an offense they already got the best of once this season (Week 2: Packers 27 - Bears 10, nine fantasy points for GB D/ST).

4. Minnesota Vikings (vs. NYJ)

37% Yahoo, 28% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.25

Opponent implied total: 24.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 14th (at DET), Week 15: 4th (vs. IND)

Mike White has the same number of passing TDs and interceptions (eight) even after last week's steamrolling of the undermanned Bears. There's enough there for the Jets to take him seriously, but we're still talking about a 27-year-old who has bounced around the league since being a fifth-round pick in 2018... and recently was a third-stringer for the team now starting him. In other words, White isn't likely to repeat last week's heroics from a home game against a cellar dweller now that he's on the road against a playoff team. Also note that the Vikings have additional favorable matchups down the stretch this season, facing the Colts and then Giants at home in Weeks 15-16.

5. Atlanta Falcons (vs. PIT)

6% Yahoo, 9% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.75

Opponent implied total: 20.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: BYE, Week 15: 21st (at NO)

There's not much good to say about Atlanta's defense, except that they've looked better the past few weeks against a soft schedule. The other thing to say is that the favorable schedule continues, with the NFC South de facto contenders getting a home game against a rookie QB before a Week 14 bye. And if you don't trust the Falcons and can't get any of the four defenses listed above, check out the rankings below for other options. The Commanders, Giants and Steelers should be available in most leagues and all have similar projections to Atlanta this week.

Week 13 Rankings

Cowboys (vs. IND) Ravens (vs. DEN) Buccaneers (vs. NO) Seahawks (at LAR) Browns (at HOU) Bills (at NE) Packers (at CHI) Vikings (vs. NYJ) Falcons (vs. PIT) Commanders (at NYG) Giants (vs. WAS) 49ers (vs. MIA) Steelers (at ATL) Eagles (vs. TEN) Patriots (vs. BUF) Jets (at MIN) Saints (at TB) Lions (vs. JAX) Jaguars (at DET) Rams (vs. SEA)

Looking Ahead to Week 14

Cowboys (vs. HOU) Bills (vs. NYJ) Ravens (at PIT) Seahawks (vs. CAR) Chiefs (at DEN) Titans (vs. JAX) Eagles (at NYG) 49ers (vs. TB) Patriots (at ARZ) Raiders (at LAR) Cardinals (vs. NE) Rams (vs. LV) Buccaneers (at SF) Vikings (at DET) Steelers (vs. BAL) Bengals (vs. CLE) Jaguars (at TEN) Jets (at BUF) Lions (vs. MIN) Dolphins (at LAC)

Rest-of-Season Rankings