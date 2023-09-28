Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Packers vs. Lions, Sept. 28

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Packers vs. Lions Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 4

Thursday Night Football brings an old NFC North rivalry between the Packers and the Lions. Let's dig into the betting options for this matchup and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Packers vs. Lions Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Lions: Spread -1.5 (-112), -125 Moneyline

Packers: Spread +1.5 (-108), +105 Moneyline

Game Total: 45.5 points

The Lions and Packers are tied atop the division with 2-1 records. Behind them are the Vikings and Bears, who are both winless. The winner of this matchup could put themselves in the driver's seat for the division.

Packers vs. Lions Betting Picks This Week

Jared Goff provided a muted stat line in a win over the Falcons in Week 3, finishing with 243 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Lions' defense was in control of the game, which didn't put a ton of pressure on Goff and Co. to put up points. Still, Goff attempted 33 passes. That came on the heels of him attempting exactly 35 passes in both of his first two games.

There was a report early in the day Thursday that David Montgomery (thigh) would not be available for this game, but that has since been corrected and the expectation is that he will play. Still, Goff attempted at least 35 passes in 10 of 17 games last season. The Packers' defense has put up good numbers against the pass, but they faced Justin Fields in Week 1, Desmond Ridder in Week 2 and Derek Carr left their Week 3 matchup against the Saints early with an injury. Look for Goff and the Lions to sustain enough long drives, and for the game to remain close enough, for him to hit the over on his pass-attempts prop.

Packers vs. Lions Best Bet: Jared Goff over 34.5 pass attempts (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Lions have wasted no time putting Sam LaPorta into a prominent role. The rookie second-round pick was especially busy in Week 3, catching eight of 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. He has received at least five targets and caught at least five passes in all three games this season.

What was so encouraging about LaPorta's performance in Week 3 is that he was targeted on 40.7 percent of his routes run. He has been targeted on at least 20.7 percent of his routes run in all three games. With the expectation that Goff attempts plenty of passes, LaPorta should see a lot of targets again.

Packers vs. Lions Best Bet: Sam LaPorta over 4.5 receptions (+114 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Thursday Night Football games tend to be sloppy. In Week 1, the Lions and Chiefs combined for 10 punts. Despite a total of 62 points being scored between the Vikings and Eagles in Week 2, they combined for seven punts. In Week 3, the Giants and 49ers combined for nine punts.

The Packers have punted the ball at least four times in each of their first three games. The Lions punted the ball five times in Week 1 and six times in Week 3. If they both scuffle early to get into a groove, we could see another game with plenty of punts.

Packers vs. Lions Best Bet: Over 8.5 Total Punts (+110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

Packers vs. Lions Prediction

The Packers are off to a weird start. They blew a lead against the Falcons to lose in Week 2, but they engineered a big comeback win over the Saints last week after Carr went down. Being at home helps, especially for the short week. However, the Lions have the more potent offense and didn't exactly have to make a long trip after a two-game homestand in Detroit. Look for them to earn a close victory.